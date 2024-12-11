EA FC 25 - All TOTW 13 Players Leaked!

The EA FC 25 TOTW 13 has been leaked, which doesn't come as a huge surprise, but what might surprise you is the amount of fantastic cards it has.

This is arguably the best TOTW squad in EA FC 25 so far, as it's filled with star players with great attributes and fantastic PlayStyles. Most of these cards are a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and some can even compete with the Ultimate Succession promo cards.

If you want to upgrade your squad before FUT Champions, some of these cards can help you. So let's find out all the TOTW 13 players.

EA FC 25 TOTW 13 Leaked Players

As usual, reliable EA Sports FC leakers have revealed all the TOTW 13 cards. TOTW 13 will be headlined by Griezmann and Musiala, and include other fantastic players such as Cole Palmer, Joao Cancelo, Mkhitaryan, and David.

Credit: @DonkTrading

This is one of the best TOTW squads in EA FC 25, which might surprise many fans. Griezmann, Musiala, and Cole Palmer can be considered meta cards, while players such as Brugman and Vardy are great super subs.

The TOTW 13 fodder cards are also slightly better than the ones we have seen in recent TOTW squads. While most of them will still only be used for SBCs some can be solid additions to specific squads.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 13 Leaked Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 13 leaked cards.