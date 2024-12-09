FC 25 TOTW 13 Predictions ft. Cole Palmer & Antoine Griezmann

Christmas arrived early for FC 25 players after the First Frost Title Update recently went live, and even more content is on the way in the form of TOTW 13.

As ever, some of the biggest leagues around the world were treated to plenty of standout performances and individual displays of excellence, setting up what could potentially be another fantastic Team of the Week drop.

TOTW 13 Predictions

With so many exciting promos such as Ultimate Succession dropping into Ultimate Team, TOTW can often be overlooked. However, the latest installment promises to offer some amazing cards of its own following another action-packed week of football.

FC 25 TOTW

Below, we've predicted five stars who are in with a shout of making Team of the Week 13, which could have all the ingredients to be one of the best in FC 25 yet!

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Chelsea's impressive start to the season continued as Enzo Maresca's side beat Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur with the help of Cole Palmer on both occasions. The England international finished the week with three goals to his name, including a calmly executed panenka penalty, to make him a strong contender for TOTW 13.

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

The Metropolitano Stadium hosted an entertaining clash in La Liga as Antoine Griezmann scored in stoppage time to dramatically secure Atletico Madrid a 4-3 win over Seville. The Frenchman's 93rd-minute strike was his second goal of the match, giving him a solid chance of making TOTW 13.

Ismael Saibari - PSV Eindhoven

PSV once again showed the rest of the Eredivisie exactly why they deserve to be top of the table after thrashing FC Twente 6-1, and it was Ismael Saibari who stole the show. Scoring two goals and setting up just as many, the midfielder's inclusion in TOTW 13 is almost certainly a guarantee.

Donovan Leon - Auxerre

Facing the likes of Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele can often be a daunting prospect for any goalkeeper, but clearly not for Donovan Leon. The Auxerre shot-stopper made 11 saves and kept a clean sheet to secure his side a hard-earned point against the Ligue 1 leaders.

Dominique Janssen - Manchester United

Last but not least, we end our predictions with a star from the WSL. There were many standout performers in the Women's Super League over the weekend, and Dominique Janssen was one of them. The Dutch international scored once and assisted a further two goals to help her side comfortably beat Liverpool 4-0.

That brings us to the end of our predictions for Team of the Week 13. Do you agree with the selections and who else would you like to see feature? Let us know in the comments below!