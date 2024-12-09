EA FC 25 - How To Complete Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing the Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1, EA Sports FC introduced the EA FC 25 Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC.

This SBC allows you to earn a fantastic card from the Italian legend, which will be an incredible addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

The card has astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and plenty of roles. It's one of the best attacking midfielders in the game making it an EA FC 25 meta card.

So let's find the cheapest solution to the amazing EA FC 25 Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC.

EA FC 25 Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC Cheapest Solution

The Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC card has incredible attributes, possessing 85 pace, 83 shooting, 91 passing, and 92 dribbling. It excels in all the key attributes of an elite attacking midfielder.

It has the Technical+, Flair, First Touch, Press Proven, Long Ball Pass, Finesse Shot, and Dead Ball PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25, with the Long Ball Pass and First Touch PlayStyles being must-haves in attacking midfielders.

As for roles, the Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC card has the Shadow Striker++, Half-Winger++, Playmaker+, and Classic 10+.

To complete this SBC and secure this fantastic card, you need to submit 10 squads.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 11 Player

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 11 Player

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

X3 Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5 Match Loan Icon Baggio Ultimate Succession

The Old Lady

Requirements:

Juventus Players: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

The Old Lady

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

The Divine Ponytail

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

The Divine Ponytail

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the 10 squads you can claim the fantastic Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC card and 10 packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 476k coins. This makes it quite an expensive SBC but it offers an amazing card.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.