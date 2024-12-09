EA FC 25 - How To Complete Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing the Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1, EA Sports FC introduced the EA FC 25 Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC.
This SBC allows you to earn a fantastic card from the Italian legend, which will be an incredible addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
The card has astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and plenty of roles. It's one of the best attacking midfielders in the game making it an EA FC 25 meta card.
So let's find the cheapest solution to the amazing EA FC 25 Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC.
EA FC 25 Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC Cheapest Solution
The Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC card has incredible attributes, possessing 85 pace, 83 shooting, 91 passing, and 92 dribbling. It excels in all the key attributes of an elite attacking midfielder.
It has the Technical+, Flair, First Touch, Press Proven, Long Ball Pass, Finesse Shot, and Dead Ball PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25, with the Long Ball Pass and First Touch PlayStyles being must-haves in attacking midfielders.
As for roles, the Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC card has the Shadow Striker++, Half-Winger++, Playmaker+, and Classic 10+.
To complete this SBC and secure this fantastic card, you need to submit 10 squads.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Min. 11 Player
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Min. 11 Player
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- X3 Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- 5 Match Loan Icon Baggio Ultimate Succession
The Old Lady
Requirements:
- Juventus Players: Min. 1
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
The Divine Ponytail
Requirements:
- Italy Players: Min. 1
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Once you have submitted the 10 squads you can claim the fantastic Baggio Ultimate Succession SBC card and 10 packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 476k coins. This makes it quite an expensive SBC but it offers an amazing card.
