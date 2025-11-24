Best Dribble Moves & Sigs for All Builds in NBA 2K26

In NBA 2K26, you've probably had it when your opponent hits you with a crossover, you bite on the fake, he goes the other way, and suddenly they're either making that jumper or passing for an alley-oop. Meanwhile, when you go for your own move, your character does some sluggish animation that gives the defender more than enough time to make a sandwich and strip you of the ball.

While some of it comes down to skill, it's also important to have the right dribble package equipped. The difference between a smooth ankle breaker and a predictable move that gets you stripped comes down to which animations you've chosen for your build. With Season 2's recent patch changing how certain moves feel, a lot of what worked during the previous season or at launch won't be the same anymore.

That said, this isn't a one-size-fits-all situation either. If you're playing a small point guard, you shouldn't be using the same moves as your 7'0" center. Height, ball handling, speed with the ball, coupled with your personal playstyle, all matter when you're picking animations. Get it wrong and you'll feel slow against even the dumbest AI. So, let's break down exactly what you need to do, starting with the settings most people get wrong.

Controller Settings You Need to Change

Credit: NBA 2K26

Before we get to the dribble moves, you need to check or adjust these in your settings:

Settings Change to Pro Stick Function Default Passive Dribble Hand Switch Disabled Auto Lob to Receiver Disabled

You might be wondering why you'd want the dribble hand switch disabled. That's because you don't want the game to automatically switch your dribble hand when you're trying to set up your moves. After all, that will mess up the direction of where you're going to take your shot, especially when you're doing step-backs.

Best Go-to Shots

Credit: NBA 2K26

A big part of your dribble arsenal is go-to shots. If you're playing multiplayer often, you'd notice that a lot of people sleep on these, but in reality, these are one of the best moves you can do to create space off the dribble. Here are the best go-to shots that you can use for every build.

Best Go-to Shot Animations for 6'5" and Below

Credit: NBA 2K26

Jordan Poole

Jaylen Suggs

Darius Garland

Delon Wright

These are the best go-to shot animations that you can use for your smaller guard builds. These animations are meant to create space against a pesky defender so you can take your jump shots without too much contest. Among all of these, my personal favorite is Jordan Poole because his go-to animation creates the furthest space from a defender.

Best Go-to Shot Animations for 6'6" and Up

Credit: NBA 2K26

Kevin Durant

Kyle Kuzma

Brice Sensabaugh

Paolo Banchero

For every build that's 6'6" and taller, such as big shooting guards or small forwards, the best go-to animation belongs to Kevin Durant, Kyle Kuzma, Brice Sensabaugh, and Paolo Banchero. Kevin Durant's animation is still the same from NBA 2K25 and is still as effective. The only catch is that you need an 87 mid-range rating. If your build doesn't meet that requirement, you can choose Paolo Banchero instead since his animation only requires a 79 mid-range rating.

Best Hop Jumpers

Credit: NBA 2K26

Hop jumpers are the most underrated move in NBA 2K26. A lot of what you'd see in the Park or Rec is guards all doing step-back jumpers. The thing is, hop jumpers are very effective in faking out the defense because it messes up the timing of their shot contests or blocks. Furthermore, since a lot of players expect you to drive once you successfully break down the defender in front of you, it then becomes a very effective move to shoot middies.

Klay Thompson

Jason Tatum

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Domantas Sabonis

Nikola Jokic

Klay Thompson has the best overall hop jumper in the game, while Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are good alternatives if you can get used to their timing. However, if you're good at using triple threat and you know the value of jab steps, the best hop jumper for you is Jason Tatum. For bigs, your options are a bit limited here, and your best choices are either Sabonis or Jokic.

Best Dribble Styles

Credit: NBA 2K26

Now this is where your build really starts to take shape, especially if you're building a point guard or a shooting guard. Here are the best dribble styles that you can use for each position:

Dribble Styles for Small Guards 6'5" and Below

Credit: NBA 2K26

Ja Morant

If you're a small guard that's 6'5" and below, you're probably the point guard, and you're going to have the most touches with the ball. Your best choice here is Ja Morant's dribble style. As long as you have 85 speed with ball, there's no reason to choose any other dribble style. It's the fastest dribble style for small guards.

Now you might be thinking of getting Kyrie, and there's no denying that Kyrie Irving is one of the best ever to handle the leather, but it doesn't translate all too well in-game since there are a lot of characters like Ja Morant or Steph Curry's dribble animation that's simply faster and more effective in getting past defenders.

Dribble Styles for Mid-Size Guards and Wings 6'5" to 6'9"

Credit: NBA 2K26

Zach LaVine

Dejounte Murray

One of the best dribble styles that you can get for any character that fits the bill is Zach LaVine's. His dribble style is great, and the best part about it is that it only requires you to get 75 speed with ball. Your other alternative is Dejounte Murray, but he requires a more hefty 86 speed with ball rating.

Dribble Styles for Big Men 6'10" and Up

Credit: NBA 2K26

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has the fastest dribble style in the game that's designed for power forwards or centers. He requires only 55 speed with ball and is clearly your best choice since the only alternative really is the default Normal style or Paolo Banchero's dribble style, which is okay but isn't as fast as Giannis.

Best Crossovers in NBA 2K26

Credit: NBA 2K26

Crossovers create separation between you and the defender. Here are the best crossovers you can use in the game:

Lonzo Ball

Devin Booker

Chris Paul

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

He might not be the best "Ball brother," but if you're under 6'10" and you have an 80 ball handle rating, then Lonzo Ball is your best choice for getting downhill and in the paint. But if you want to get a bit technical with your crossover, then choose the point god, Chris Paul, or go with the king, LeBron James.

Best Behind the Backs in NBA 2K26

Credit: NBA 2K26

Behind-the-back moves are your bread and butter for changing direction and confusing your defender. Your top options here are:

Scottie Pippen

Coby White

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Darius Garland

Stephen Curry

The fastest behind-the-back dribble belongs to Scottie Pippen. It's simple, clean, and transitions faster than any other character in the game. That said, if you want to opt for a more risky but explosive approach, use Coby White. Personally, I use SGA's behind-the-back since I find it to be a bit faster than Curry's slide.

Best Spin Moves in NBA 2K26

Credit: NBA 2K26

DeMar DeRozan

Penny Hardaway

Steve Nash

The cleanest spin move that you can transition directly to a jump shot or layup belongs to DeMar DeRozan. His spin move animation remains the same whether you spin to the left or right, which gives you better control.

Best Stepbacks in NBA 2K26

Credit: NBA 2K26

Devin Booker

Vince Carter

There are only two stepbacks that you really need to use in NBA 2K26, and that's either Devin Booker or Vince Carter. The only difference in their stepbacks is that Devin Booker's requirement is an 85 ball handle, while Vince Carter only requires a 70 ball handle. Your other alternatives here are Stephen Curry or James Harden. Curry's stepback is a bit flashy, but he uses too many extra dribbles to get to his stepback, while James Harden is slower.

These are the best dribble moves for NBA 2K26. Remember that the best way to find the right style for you is to test out a bunch of styles to see what works for your playstyle and your build's limitations. Learn the timing, learn what you can do with it, and most importantly, learn when to use each move.