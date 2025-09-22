Like always, Division Rivals and Champions are two of the most competitive FUT modes in FC 26. They are the ones you'll find yourself playing more often if you're into the multiplayer side of the game.

All that also means you'll get the juiciest of rewards for playing them, and much like Champions, the rewards depend on your rank in Rivals. With the slowing power curve being one of the talking points leading into release, the rewards have decreased across the board.

Here are all the rewards for Rivals in FC 26.

All FC 26 Rivals Rewards

Credit: EA Sports

Rewards in FC 26 Rivals depend upon your division. The higher you rank, the better the rewards. You do not, however, get rewards simply for being on a certain rank. You'll have to earn points by playing matches.

You get a base reward for fetching 15 to 29 points, while having 30+ points will give you better upgraded rewards. Here are all the rewards based on your division and points for Season 1.

Division Base Rewards Upgraded Rewards Elite Division 11,000 Coins1 of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)81+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable)75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 25,000 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)81+ TOTW Player (Untradeable)Mega Pack (Tradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 83+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 85+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 1 9,000 Coins(x2) 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable)10x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 20,000 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)1x 81+ TOTW Player (Untradeable)Mega Pack (Tradeable)1 of 3 83+ Rare Player Pick (Untradeable)(x3) 84+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 2 7,000 Coins(x3) 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)10x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 15,000 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)81+ TOTW Player (Untradeable)Mega Pack (Tradeable)1 of 3 81+ Rare Player Pick (1 of 3, Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 84+ Rare Player Picks (1 of 3, Untradeable) Division 3 5,500 Coins(x2) 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)10x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 10,500 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)TOTW Player (Untradeable)Mega Pack (Tradeable)81+ Rare Player Pick (1 of 3, Untradeable)1 of 3 83+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 4 (x2) 1 of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)10x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)4,500 Coins 9,000 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)83+ Rare Player (Untradeable)Mega Pack (Untradeable)1 of 3 81+ Rare Player Pick (1 of 3, Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 83+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 5 4,000 Coins(x2) 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)10x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 8,000 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)Mega Pack (Untradeable)1 of 3 80+ Rare Player Pick (Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 83+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 6 3,500 Coins(x2) 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)10x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)5x Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 7,000 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)Mega Pack (Untradeable)1 of 3 80+ Rare Player Pick (1 of 3, Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 82+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 7 3,000 Coins(x2) 1 of 2 78+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)7x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)5x Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 5,500 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)80+ Rare Player Pick (1 of 3, Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 82+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 8 2,000 Coins(x2) 1 of 2 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable)75+ 7x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 4,500 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)(x2) 1 of 3 80+ Rare Player Picks (Untradeable) Division 9 1,500 Coinsx3 Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)75+ 7x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 3,000 coins10x 75+ Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)1 of 3 75+ Rare Player Pick (Untradeable) Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

Rewards are handed out every week on Thursday, depending on the points and your division. These rewards are for Season 1, and they'll likely improve as the post-launch progresses. Though EA did suggest rewards will be less loaded than FC 25 to keep the power curve in check.

That's everything you need to know about Division Rivals rewards in FC 26.