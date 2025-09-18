Champions is billed as the most competitive mode in FUT, and FC 26 has made some sweeping changes. Qualification in the weekend league now works slightly differently, with no playoffs. Plus, a new tier of competition has been added to make it more welcoming for casuals.

All that said, here's how qualification works as well as rewards for Champs in FC 26.

FC 26 FUT Champs Explained

Credit: EA Sports

Champions in FC 26 is a highly competitive 15-match mode that runs from Thursday to Tuesday every week. Once qualified for it, you'll compete against players based on form. That means the more you win, the tougher it gets, and the easier it gets if you're in a losing run.

For each win, you'll get some rewards, while a defeat nets you nothing. The more you win, the better rewards you collect each time.

Starting with FC 26, there is a lesser tier for Champs called Challengers. It is for players who are below Division 7 and will have a separate format with lower-quality rewards.

How to qualify for Champs in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

To qualify for the main Champions mode in FC 26, you'll need 1,000 Qualification Points. You can earn these points by playing Rivals and reaching Division 7. If you're below Division 7, you'll be playing Challengers instead.

Once you've obtained the required Qualification Points and reached Division 6, you'll auto-qualify for the mode every time. Unlike past titles, there are no playoffs, so you head straight into the main mode.

FC 26 Champs Rewards

For each win in Champions, you'll climb a tier and earn a reward. Here are all the tiers and their rewards in FC 26's main Champions mode during Season 1:

Rank 1 (15 Wins)

85,000 Coins

2x current Campaign Guarantee

3x 83+ TOTW Player Pack

3x 88+ Rare Gold Player Pack

10x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

10x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack

10x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Rank 2 (14 Wins)

65,000 Coins

1x current Campaign Guarantee

3x 83+ TOTW Player Pack

3x 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack

6x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

10x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack

10x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Rank 3 (13 Wins)

50,000 Coins

1x current Campaign Guarantee (Untradeable)

2x 81+ TOTW Player Pack

3x 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack

6x 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack

10x 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack

10x 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Rank 4 (12 Wins)

40,000 Coins

1x current Campaign Guarantee Pack (Untradable)

10x 83 Rare Gold Player Packs (Untradable)

10x 82 Rare Gold Player Packs

3x 85 Rare Gold Player Packs

2 81+ TOTW Player Pack

Rank 5 (11 Wins)

25,000 Coins

Max 87 current Campaign Pack (Untradable)

10x 83 Rare Gold Player Packs (Untradable)

10x 82 Rare Gold Player Packs

3x 85 Rare Gold Player Packs

2 81+ TOTW Player Pack

Rank 6 (10 Wins)

25,000 Coins

Max 87 current Campaign Pack

10x 83 Rare Gold Player Packs

3x 85 Rare Gold Player Packs

2 81+ TOTW Player Pack

Credit: EA Sports

Rank 7 (9 Wins)

20,00 Coins

Max 87 current Campaign Pack

10x 83 Rare Gold Player Packs

2x 85 Rare Gold Player Packs

81+ TOTW Player Pack

Rank 8 (8 Wins)

16,000 Coins

10x 82 Rare Gold Player Packs

83+ Player Pack

2x 85 Rare Gold Player Packs

81+ TOTW Player Pack

Rank 9 (7 Wins)

13,000 Coins

10x 82 Rare Gold Player Packs

3x 84 Rare Gold Player Packs

81+ TOTW Player Pack

Rank 10 (6 Wins)

11,000 Coins

10x 80 Players

3x 84 Players

81+ TOTW Player Pack

Rank 11 (5 Wins)

9,000 Coins

10x 80 Players

2x 84 Players

81+ TOTW

Rank 12 (4 Wins)

7,000 Coins

10x 77 Players

2x 84 Players

81+ TOTW

Rank 13 (3 Wins)

5,000 Coins

10x 76 Players

2x 84 Players

Rank 14 (2 Wins)

4,000 Coins

10x 75 Players

2x 83 Players

Rank 15 (1 Win)

2,000 Coins

5x 75 Players

83 Player

The rewards are lower than in the previous game and are part of EA managing the power curve through "more measured progression." The quality of rewards will increase as we progress through the seasons.

That's everything you need to know about how Champions works in FC 26 and all the rewards it offers. The mode is expected to go live for its first week on October 3.