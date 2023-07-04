NBA 2K23 has been releasing a lot of new and exciting content as of late. Despite the game inching closer to the end of its life span, 2K developers want the game to feel as fresh as it did on day one.

With the launch of Season 8, plenty of new cards and packs arrived at MyTEAM. Most of these cards are a part of the End Game series, which delivers the best cards of NBA 2K23.

A new End Game series pack has arrived at MyTEAM, with Shaquille O’Neal as its face. It brings five incredible cards that will help players upgrade their team.

So, let's check out the Shaquille O’Neal End Game pack.

NBA 2K23 Shaquille O’Neal End Game pack

The Shaquille O’Neal pack has already arrived at MyTEAM, and players can acquire the pack in the NBA 2K23 store.

As mentioned above, this pack brings five astonishing cards. They are named End Game for a reason, as they are the best cards in NBA 2K23. All of them are 99 OVR, with all the badges being at the Hall of Fame tier.

The five players in this pack are Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, Grant Hill, and Shaquille O’Neal.

click to enlarge + 2 This pack is among the best ones released in NBA 2K23 Season 8.

With these cards, players can massively upgrade their starting lineup. This will make it easier to win ranked games, or even more important, defeat your friends in MyTEAM.

These cards can also help players progress through the Season 8 reward ladder. Helping them complete the daily DM agendas, challenges, missions, and earn plenty of XP.

