Madden 24: How to touch pass

If you want to pick apart a defense you need to know how to touch pass in Madden 24. This technique can see you consistently move the chains like Tom Brady in his prime and rack up wins in every mode.

It's not an easy method, but touch passes can be a great way to gain first downs and keep the chains moving while frustrating your opponent. You just need to know how to do it!

How to throw a touch pass in Madden 24

The first thing you need to do to throw a touch pass is pick a passing play when on offense, and then understand exactly what a touch pass does.

A touch pass puts a bit of arc on the ball with the aim of getting it over one defender and down in front of another. This style of pass is best used for perimeter throws and intermediate crossers that go between linebackers and safeties.

To throw a touch pass in Madden 24 you need to press the button of the receiver you want to throw to.

If you just tap the button you will throw a lob pass, but hold it too long and you will throw a bullet pass. Touch passes are tricky to pull off but absolutely worth the risk.

When you should use a touch pass in Madden 24

If you are looking to pick up a 12-20 yard chunk then a touch pass is just right. Plays like Levels, Dig, and any corner route are perfect for a touch pass.

These are routes where you are trying to fit the ball between defenders and don't always have a clear line of sight to the receiver. Just know that you need to practice your touch pass, as accidentally throwing a bullet or lob pass on some of these routes can lead to immediate problems!

