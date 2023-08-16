Are Madden 24 Servers Down? Downtime, status, more

One of the biggest sports games of the year, Madden 24 lets players live out their dreams of winning the Super Bowl and building squads in Ultimate Team to beat other players around the world. As ever though, server downtime and issues can get in the way of players fulfilling these dreams.

This article answers the question "Are the Madden 24 servers down" and explains exactly how you can check the server status for EA Sports' latest NFL title be it on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

Are the Madden 24 servers down?

The Madden 24 servers are not down at the time of writing. This can change rapidly however. As Madden 24 is still in early access and patching is happening regularly, there may well be some unexpected server downtime. This could be due to a large influx of players, especially when full release of the game happens, the NFL season starts, or the game goes on sale around Black Friday and Christmas.

click to enlarge + 3

Planned maintenance can also occur as EA updates the game with weekly roster changes and Ultimate Team content. There can also be regular hotfixes being pushed out as the game is still in its very early stages.

How to check Madden 24 server status

There are several tools you can use to check on the status of the Madden 24 servers. One is to look at the official Madden communication channels such as @EAMaddenNFL on Twitter and EA channels like @EAHelp. These channels will communicate planned server downtime and give updates on any unexpected outages.

You can also check the EA site directly which can also help you see if there are platform-specific issues rather than global problems with the game.

click to enlarge + 3 TIME OUT - Madden has some scheduled maintenance downtime

Another good way of checking is to dive into r/Madden on Reddit, where players will often rapidly report issues while services like downdetector.com can help you spot issues as well.

How to reconnect to Madden 24 servers

Loading...

If you find yourself booted off the Madden 24 servers due to a period of inactivity or because your own internet went down then you might get a message like this.

click to enlarge + 3 DISCONNECTED - You're out of here!

To reconnect you just need to head to the main menu and hit RT on Xbox or R2 on PlayStation.

If the Madden 24 servers are working then you should get right back in and be able to fully enjoy the game!