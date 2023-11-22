Release day has arrived and the full FM24 Editor is now available which means we can finally find Football Manager 2024 wonderkids! While managing Man City or PSG can be great fun, not every club can afford to buy world-class players.

That's why finding the next generation of world-beaters is so important. Whether you are trying to keep Luton Town in the Premier League or breaking into Europe, wonderkids are a cheap way of adding talent to your team and building a bank balance by selling them on!

So, let's find out who are the best Wonderkids in this year's title.

Football Manager 2024 is the most in-depth game Sports Interactive has made to date. Ahead of huge graphics changes in FM25, this year's game is a celebration of everything they have achieved so far.

Everyone has a different definition of what makes a wonderkid, but to us, they are simply ultra-talented teenagers. That means they need to be aged 19 or under when your save starts. So you won't see the likes of Jude Bellingham or Florian Wirtz here, as they are now too old.

With these wonderkids the sky is the limit for your club!

However, there are still a plethora of talented young players just waiting to be picked by your club and make history. Most of them come from South America, as usual, but this list contains wonderkids from all around the world.

So, with further ado, let's find out who are the best wonderkids in FM24.

Lamine Yamal

PA Range: 170-200

A player that no one had heard of until recently, Lamine Yamal has burst onto the scene in recent months as the latest amazing prospect from La Masia. In just a few months in the main Barcelona squad, Yamal has already established he can play at an elite level, and that's also the case in FM 24.

FM24 started just a few days before Yamal's 16th birthday, which means it will be two years before you can try to tempt him away from Barcelona. But when that time comes you should try really hard, as he starts the game with 19 flair, 16 agility, 16 technique, 15 dribbling, and 15 first touch.

It's incredible for a player this young to have attributes so high. He's the best talent in the game, and if well-managed, can become a recurrent Ballon d'Or candidate.

Gavi

PA Range: 160-190

It's amazing to think that Gavi still classes as a wonderkid, but he will be 18 when your FM24 save starts. Unfortunately, the Barcelona star will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. However, that won't affect you if you choose the original option when starting your save.

The Barcelona midfielder is already an elite world talent and looks ready to be a star for years to come. We would expect Gavi to have a fixed PA this year, probably around 180-185. as he starts with fantastic mental attributes like 18 determination, 18 bravery, and 17 work rate along with 15 technique, 15 passing, and 15 first touch.

Alejandro Balde

PA Range: 160-190

That's right, the top three wonderkids are all at Barcelona! The young left-back Alejandro Balde is already a terrific player and would be a starting left-back in any team in the world.

Balde is rapid, with 17 pace, 17 acceleration, and 17 agility. But he's more than just a speed merchant. He's also got 14 technique, 13 dribbling, 13 crossing, and very well-balanced mental attributes. He's also got the perfect traits for attacking with width.

Evan Ferguson

PA Range: 160-190

The first non-Barcelona wonderkid is Brighton's Evan Ferguson. The Irish striker is a monster in the making, with a brilliant base to build from. If you are looking for a goalscoring machine Ferguson is your man.

At 6'2" Ferguson is a physical player. He's got 16 pace, 15 acceleration, and 14 strength to go along with already good technical and mental attributes. His 15 finishing, 14 heading, 14 concentration, and 14 work rate means he can score from everywhere and will develop into a well-rounded striker.

Warren Zaire-Emery

PA Range: 160-190

Next up is PSG's up-and-coming midfield star Warren Zaire-Emery. The 17-year-old Frenchman is on the cusp of brilliance already, he just needs some game time to develop.

Zaire-Emery is already a mentality monster with 16 determination, 15 work rate, 15 teamwork, and 14 decisions. But that's not all, he's also technically well-rounded with 14 passing, 14 technique, and 12 tackling, so he can play at both ends of the pitch.

What is a PA Range?

Sports Interactive gives every player a potential ability (PA), but for teenagers, they usually give a PA range. This means that in each save you start the game makes a dice roll to determine what the exact PA will be within a set threshold.

So when you start a game Lamine Yamal could have a PA of 171, but in another save he could have a PA of 195. This helps saves stay fresh and different, but it also means there is no guarantee when it comes to wonderkids so be weary of the floor of the PA range, as well as the ceiling!

# Player Name Club Position Current Ability Potential Ability Range 1 Lamine Yamal Barcelona AMR 125 170-200 2 Gavi Barcelona MC 154 160-190 3 Alejandro Balde Barcelona DL 154 160-190 4 Evan Ferguson Brighton ST 138 160-190 5 Warren Zaire-Emery PSG DM 136 160-190 6 Vitor Roque ATP ST 132 160-190 7 Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund ST 125 160-190 8 Endrick SEP (Real Madrid) ST 114 160-190 9 Mikey Moore Tottenham AML 91 160-190 10 Estavao SEP AMC 75 160-190 Showing 1-10 of 50 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 « First

