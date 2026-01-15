WWE 2K26: New Logo Hints at Attitude Era Showcase Mode

WWE 2K26 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2026, and with the game's brand-new logo being recently leaked, the excitement for the title has reached new heights.

2K hasn't revealed much about the game, so much so that the community is surprised by the lack of news about the new title, which is expected to arrive at stores in early March. We say expected because not even the release date has been announced.

However, Logan Paul's latest video has given us a look at the WWE 2K26 new logo, the beloved WWE scratch logo. But what can this mean for WWE 2K26?

The Scratch Logo Might Symbolize A Return To The Golden Days

Credit: Logan Paul

The return of the WWE scratch logo can mean or symbolize a plethora of things, but what I really think it does is give us a big clue about this year's Showcase mode. With this new logo, there is a good chance the new Showcase mode is either set on the Attitude or Ruthless Aggression Era.

These are two of the most iconic wrestling eras of all time, with the Attitude Era being what catapulted wrestling, especially WWE, into mainstream entertainment. It has some of the biggest names in wrestling history, iconic matches, promos, and unmistakable visuals.

The last time the Attitude Era was truly celebrated by a WWE game was in WWE 13, the last game before 2K took the franchise reins. So, we are due for an Attitude Era showcase mode, especially under 2K, as it has been long enough since one of the most pivotal times in wrestling history has been truly celebrated.

The return of the WWE scratch logo means this is not only a possibility, but that it's actually very likely to happen. We saw the return of the WrestleMania Showcase Mode in WWE 2K24, ten years after it had debuted. Now, 13 years after the first and so far only Attitude Era Showcase Mode, it seems we are about to finally see the 2K version of it.

This is arguably the best and most beloved Showcase Mode in franchise history, so if 2K actually decides to bring it back, the pressure will be on, as just like Father Time, nostalgia is unbeaten.