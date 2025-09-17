The Island Hall of Legends Expansion pack has just been added to WWE 2K25, and it adds Nikki Bella to the game, among other superstars and arenas. However, the pack costs 50,000 VC, meaning one of the most beloved WWE superstars is locked behind a pay wall.

There is no way to obtain the character apart from buying the expansion pack. However, it's possible to add Nikki Bella to your WWE 2K25 roster by using the community creations tool to download one of the many fantastic Nikki Bella models.

Many in the community think there are a few caws that are actually better than the Nikki Bella model the Island Hall of Legends Expansion pack offers.

How To Get 2025 Nikki Bella in WWE 2K25

To get the 2025 version of Nikki Bella in WWE 2K25, you simply need to head into the online tab and select community creations.

Then, select downloads, go to superstars, press triangle or Y to open the search option. In the hashtag option, write Nikki Bella and press the start or menu button to search. You will then see plenty of Nikki Bella models you can download and add to your WWE 2K25 roster.

Once you have downloaded one of the models, you can head into play, choose the match type, and access the custom superstar options, where you will find all the custom superstar models you have downloaded, including Nikki Bella.

So, if you don't feel like spending 50,000 VC in the Island Hall of Legends Expansion pack, but you really want to play with Nikki Bella, this is your only option.