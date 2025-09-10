The 10 Best Strikers in FC 26: Dominate Ultimate Team and Career Mode

The FC 26 ratings have finally been revealed, which means the game's release date is inching closer and closer. Because of that, fans are already planning their squads for Ultimate Team or their transfers in Career mode.

One of the most important positions on both Ultimate Team and Career mode squads is the striker position. A great striker will make it much easier to win games, helping fans qualify for FUT Champions and dominate Division Rivals, while making the dream of qualifying for the Champions League in a road to glory Career mode save a reality.

The best strikers equal goals, and goals equal wins.

Best Strikers in FC 26

The most important attributes for a striker are shooting, pace, and dribbling. While passing and physicality are also important, they don't have such a big impact on strikers' performances in FC 26. What you really want your striker to be is a goalscorer, and the first three attributes play a bigger role in that.

We took that into account when making this list, as there are a few players with a high overall rating that are significantly subpar in one of the key attributes, and that's why they were left out of this list. If you have a pace attribute in the 60s or low 70s, I'm sorry, you can't be considered an elite or meta striker in FC 26, even if you're shooting is out of this world.

So, without further ado, let's find out which are the best strikers in FC 26.

1- Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid

It comes as a surprise to no one to see Kylian Mbappé at the top of this list. The Real Madrid star has insane attributes, with 97 pace, 90 shooting, and 92 dribbling. On top of that, Mbappé possesses five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and the Quick Step+ playstyle.

Mbappé is the striker everyone wants to have in their team. Long shots, close shots, one-on-one with the goalkeeper, headers, and dribbling past defenders. The "Los Blancos" star excels across the board and is, without a doubt, the best striker in the game.

2 - Dembélé - PSG

In second place, we have Ousmane Dembele, who is coming off a fantastic season, which will likely earn him his first Ballon d'Or. The face of the best PSG team in history has tremendous attributes in FC 26, with 92 pace, 88 shooting, and 93 dribbling.

Contrary to his compatriot, Dembele has five-star skill moves and a weak foot, which might put him at the top of the list for a few people.

3 - Haaland - Manchester City

If you value a striker who can play with their back to the goal and overpower defenders, then Erling Haaland should be at the top of your list. The Norwegian cyborg is a goalscoring machine, and while he doesn't possess the dribbling abilities of the two French superstars, he can use his physical abilities to compensate for that and get past opponents.

Haaland has 86 pace, 91 shooting, 80 dribbling, and 88 physicality. However, the Manchester City star only has three star skill moves and a weak foot.

4 - Sophia Wilson - Portland Thorns FC

Speed, finishing, and dribbling, Sophia Wilson excels at all three. The Portland Thorns star might not be the four highest-rated striker in the game, but their attributes, PlayStyles, skill moves, and weak foot rating tell a different story.

With 92 pace, Wilson can fly past opponents to get an easy chance on goal, and their 89 finishing will make sure the ball hits the net nine out of ten times.

5 - Ewa Pajor - FC Barcelona

Ewa Pajor is another example that proves higher ratings don't mean better attributes. There are a few players with a higher OVR than the FC Barcelona deadly goalscorer. However, Pajor's attributes are significantly better, with 87 pace, 88 shooting, and 88 dribbling.

Having Finesse Shot+ takes this card to another level, and even Pajor's three three-star weak foot and skill moves aren't enough to upset the great attributes and PlayStyles.

6 - Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez sits in sixth place because of how balanced his card is. The Inter Milan star has 81 pace, 88 shooting, 84 dribbling, and 83 physicality. Martinez is ice cold in front of the goal, with 88 composure and 93 finishing. He can score in any way, shape, or form, making him a spectacular striker for any squad in FC 26.

7 - Viktor Gyökeres - Arsenal

Viktor Gyökeres is a video game character in real life, so it's only fitting that his virtual version is equally absurd, with an astounding 90 pace, 86 shooting, 81 dribbling, and 91 physicality.

The new Arsenal striker is a force of nature in FC 26, and with Enforcer+ defenders will have a hard time taking the ball away from him. Gyökeres is fast and insanely strong, a combination that every center-back fears. On top of that, he is an exceptional finisher who doesn't shake in front of the goal.

8 - Alessia Russo - Arsenal

Between Gyökeres and Russo, Arsenal fans have a good problem on their hands, as most clubs don't have two elite strikers you can choose from in Ultimate Team. Russo is not the fastest player, with 82 pace, but their 88 shooting and 87 dribbling make up for that.

What makes Russo a great striker it's their 90 attacking positioning. This means Russo will make great runs, constantly appear in finishing positions, and always be involved in the game. If you want a striker who is always in the right place at the right time and can turn that into goals, then Russo is the perfect player for you.

9 - Victor Osimhen - Galatasaray

Osimhen is already a Galatasaray legend, and he might be on pace to become an EA FC one, as year after year, his card is always among the best strikers in the game. With 92 pace, 84 shooting, 81 dribbling, and 84 physicality, Osimhen is a striker capable of sprinting past every defender, not being overpowered by the strongest defenders, and finishing with class and elegance in front of the goal.

10 - Julián Alvarez - Atletico de Madrid

Similar to Lautaro Martinez, his national team teammate, Alvarez is a very well-rounded player in FC 26, with 85 pace, 87 shooting, and 87 dribbling. The Argentine is prolific in front of the goal and has a lot of potential in Career mode.

Honorable Mentions

Harry Kane, Lewandowski, Isak, and Ekitike are some of the players who have overall good attributes, but lack in specific key attributes, with pace being the most common.

There is no doubt that these players are among the top 10 at their position in real life, but some playstyles don't translate well into the virtual pitch, with Harry Kane being the best example of that. We didn't forget about them, but it's hard to have a striker with a 64 or 74 pace in the top 10, especially when there are many other great options.

These are the best strikers in FC 26, for your starting Ultimate Team squad or your Career mode saves. It's worth considering any of these strikers, and add at least one of them to your team if you have the chance to do so.