A new entry in the biggest baseball simulation franchise is on the horizon, with Out of the Park Baseball 27 coming to revolutionize the genre by delivering the most authentic baseball experience of all time.

This year's title brings plenty of huge additions, with massively upgraded graphics, improved trading logic, brand-new difficulty settings, new legends, new advanced stats tracking metrics, and adds the World Baseball Classic to Franchise Mode.

So, let's find out everything about OOTP 27, a game that has a chance to enter the pantheon of the OOTP franchise.

Out of the Park Baseball 27 Release Date, Platforms, and Pre-Orders

Credit: Out of the Park Developments

Out of the Park Baseball 27 launches on March 13th, for PC and MAC. The game's early access, only available for those who pre-order it, starts on March 10th.

Pre-orders are already live, and you can pre-order Out of the Park Baseball 27 for $44.99 on their official website. Apart from the three-day early access, players will also get one Gold Pack, Diamond Pack, and Perfect Icon Choice Pack for Perfect Team as pre-order bonuses.

It's worth noting that Steam players can wishlist OOTP 27 ahead of its launch, and they will receive the same 10% limited time discount, which will be live during the entire release week.

Out of the Park Baseball 27 New Features

Credit: Out of the Park Developments

Out of the Park Baseball 27 has added plenty of new advanced stats tracking metrics, such as Exit Velocity, Pull%, Pitching Run Value, and HR/FB, among many others.

These additions allow players to better understand how their teams and players are performing, making it easier to spot the areas where they are excelling and the ones they need to work on. It also adds another layer of realism and immersion to the game.

Speaking of realism and immersion, the 3D in-game experience was significantly improved. It now features dynamic weather, updated player models, new animations, and integrated advanced stats.

It delivers the most authentic and immersive experience ever, with the diamond looking and feeling as real as it does in real life. This makes every match unique, exciting, and way more pleasing to watch.

The World Baseball Classic™ has finally been added to Franchise Mode. Players will be able to manage all the nations in the tournament, with every federation having its real-life roster. The schedules and tournament format are also authentic.

For players who really want to test their talent, new difficulty settings have been added. The AI Trade Model was also improved, introducing new challenges for players.

Out of the Park Baseball 27 also introduced plenty of UI improvements. Calendars, players' pages, and even in-game screens were updated, streamlining the interface, which makes it more intuitive for players.

To the surprise of no one, the Perfect Team mode is back and better than ever. It brings new legends, such as Rogers Hornsby, Ty Cobb, Roy Campanella, and Lefty Grove, new Hall of Fame rewards, and the most content the mode has ever seen.

As usual, the game has the 2026 MLB, MiLB, and KBO up-to-date rosters, and they will be updated throughout the season. The fruitful partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum also continues this year, and brings some surprises.

This is everything you need to know about Out of the Park Baseball 27. As the release date approaches, more information about the game will be revealed, and we will make sure to update this article with it.

