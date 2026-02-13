NBA BOUNCE GOAT DLC: New Game Modes, Courts, and Characters

NBA BOUNCE has just announced the GOAT DLC, inspired by the Sony Pictures Animation film, that features NBA legend and the greatest shooter of all-time, Stephen Curry.

The DLC adds new game modes, courts, sneakers, achievements, and characters from the movie GOAT, such as Will the Goat, Jett the Black Leopard, as playable.

NBA BOUNCE GOAT DLC

Credit: Outright Games

This GOAT DLC adds two new game modes to NBA BOUNCE: The Climb and The Cage. The Climb is a progressive mode, where the difficulty increases as you progress. As for The Cage, it's a party-style mode that allows players to make their own rules.

It added eight playable characters from the GOAT movie, including Will the Goat, Lenny the Giraffe, Olivia the Ostrich, and Jett the Black Leopard, with each character having a unique play style and flair.

But that's not all, as four new courts have been added to the game. These courts are inspired by the ones in the GOAT movie, as they have unique environmental effects that change the way the game is played, and add a uniqueness to each match.

Plenty of new unlockable achievements are also inlcuded in this DLC, as well as three new Roarball colors, sneakers, and other cosmetics.

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director of Outright Games, said the following about the DLC:

The NBA BOUNCE - GOAT: The Movie DLC is now live and available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam platforms.