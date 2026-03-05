In a move that caught the gaming and baseball world by surprise, Konami has announced the release of eBaseball Pro Spirit, a free-to-play version of the Japanese giant's popular baseball title Pro Baseball Spirit, which was previously only available in Japan and other Asian countries.

The Pro Baseball Spirit franchise has been around for over 20 years, and it has now decided to take on the world with eBaseball Pro Spirit, a game focused on competitive online matchups where players can battle against opponents from across the globe.

eBaseball Pro Spirit Brings A Historic Franchise Worldwide

Credit: KONAMI

eBaseball Pro Spirit is a free-to-play multiplayer game available in over 200 countries, with the game being playable on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5.

The game follows a very similar approach to Konami's other flagship title, eFootball. It focuses on a multiplayer mode, WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP in this case, where players build their dream team and test their skills against opponents from across the globe.

Players will have a roster of 120 players and a designated cost limit from which they can build their squad to participate in WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP tournaments. The goal is to build the best team possible, and as players win games and climb the leaderboards, they will earn rewards and unlock new players for their rotation.

The WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP tournaments, where players compete, have unique rules, making it so players always have to field slightly different rosters.

According to Konami:

Another big feature in eBaseball Pro Spirit is Team Edit, which grants the ability to build a team from scratch, as players can customize uniforms, caps, and other apparel.

But that's not all, fans can also edit players apperances, change batting stances, and tweak pitching setups and release points. They can also select their players' home run celebrations, bench players reatcions, and signature in-at-bat routines.

This allows players to spill their personality into their team, making games more immersive and exciting. At the same time, it also reflects how players like to approach the game of baseball in different ways.

Konami said the following about the Team Edit feature:

All in all, eBaseball Pro Spirit is a title: "Built around realistic gameplay mechanics, detailed player modelling, and broadcast-style presentation, the series emphasises precision, strategy, and competitive depth."

It brings the Pro Baseball Spirit franchise to a global audience and aims to replicate the success of eFootball. If it succeeds in doing so, then the baseball genre will have a new player and a viable alternative to MLB The Show.

