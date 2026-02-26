MLB RIVALS Launches Massive 2026 World Baseball Classic Commemorative Update

MLB RIVALS has announced a massive 2026 World Baseball Classic commemorative update, which aims to celebrate one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of sports.

This update will bring new events, daily missions, tournament-inspired cards, plenty of rewards, and much more themed content to the game. It's an update that brings more than content to MLB RIVALS, as it allows fans to enter into the World Baseball Classic spirit.

MLB RIVALS 2026 World Baseball Classic Update

Credit: Com2uS

The MLB RIVALS 2026 World Baseball Classic Update goes live a few weeks before the tournament starts. It introduces content such as daily missions, milestone rewards in the Event Pass, and Event Scout tickets, helping fans build excitement for the tournament.

Once the 2026 World Baseball Classic is underway, a plethora of interactive events, connected with actual games, will be added. Some of these events are: Player Acquisition Event, Pick 'em, RBI Battle, Lucky Wheel, and Event Workshop.

From the quarterfinals on, more events will be introduced, such as the Scoreboard Event, giving fans things to look forward to as the tournament progresses. All these events will offer special rewards.

The Event Game stands out for allowing players to experience "stadiums modeled after real-world locations" and faithfully recreated ballparks, such as the Daikin Park and the loanDepot park. It makes the 2026 World Baseball Classic update much more immersive.

But that's not all, as a new batch of cards from players who are participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic is also coming to MLB RIVALS. These cards receive special bonuses, which are tied to real-life performances, and can be added to any team in the game, with affiliation not being a factor for them.

The MLB RIVALS 2026 World Baseball Classic Update has everything necessary to celebrate the 2026 World Baseball Classic, while creating fun and engaging content for its player base.

