February 5, 2026 Quick Answer: NUTMEG! is a retro football manager with deck-building mechanics launching March 26, 2026, on PC, with a playable demo arriving on February 9 via Steam.

Tired of EA FC's Career mode? Football Manager not quite cutting it for you anymore? Football management games can become tiresome very quickly, with repetition or a lack of innovation and polish eventually pushing many fans away. However, NUTMEG! is trying something a little bit different.

Developed by Sumo Digital and published by Secret Mode, the upcoming PC title is a football manager game with a twist, mixing management responsibilities with deck-building mechanics that turn key on-pitch moments into tactical card battles.

Credit: Sumo Digital, Secret Mode

Set against a nostalgic backdrop inspired by English football divisions of the '80s and '90s, NUTMEG! sees players pick their line-up and formations before challenging the opposition in a fast-paced card battle with three points on the line in every match.

If that doesn't sound cool enough already, NUTMEG! is described as retro Football Manager meets Panini sticker album, with all the players from the late 20th century available in the game.

Complete with throwback aesthetics and classic teams, here are some of the key features and mechanics that will be in NUTMEG! at launch:

Earn card packs by completing challenges. Combine cards to enhance your deck and bully the other team off the pitch.

Refine skills and strategies in training to earn extra card packs and humble your opponents when Saturday comes, whether you opt for Route One, Tiki-Taka, Counter-Attacking, or another plan of action.

Pick your club, manage player transfers, scout and develop youth talent, and fight for every place across four Divisions.

Manage the entire club from your desk. Control the finances, talk with the press, and hire and fire backroom staff.

Immerse yourself in some of the most iconic eras of English football. Unlock new clubs each season and decide whether to be a journeyman manager or a one-club hero.

Credit: Sumo Digital, Secret Mode

Want to revisit the times of tracking stats via Teletext and filling up sticker albums with your favorite players, all while actively running a football club? NUTMEG! launches on March 26, 2026, on PC via Steam, but if you can't wait until then, a new demo will be released on February 9.