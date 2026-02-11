Primary Subject: NBA 2K26 MyNBA Eras Mode

NBA 2K26 MyNBA Eras Mode Key Update: Six playable eras spanning 40+ years of NBA history with period-accurate presentation

Six playable eras spanning 40+ years of NBA history with period-accurate presentation Status: [Confirmed/Opinion]

Last Verified: [February 9, 2026]

Quick Answer: MyNBA Eras is an offline franchise mode in NBA 2K26 allowing players to simulate six distinct periods of NBA history with era-accurate rosters, rules, and presentation.

Back in the 80s and early 90s, TV companies advertised CRTs as "portable." They're designed to be moved between rooms, taken on trips, and even used in campers. Sure, technically you could move them, provided that you had the upper-body strength of a lumberjack and didn't mind throwing your back.

I think about those old sets whenever I play the Magic vs. Bird Era in NBA 2K26. It's become my own little time machine that lets me watch the NBA on CBS graphics back in the day.

MyNBA Eras, in my opinion, is the single coolest feature in sports gaming right now. It lets you hop into six different periods of NBA history, complete with era-accurate sports, broadcasting, crowd, rules, and rosters. You can rewrite basketball history from the rough and tumble 80s all the way to the superteams of today.

And yet, whenever I mention this to my friends, they look at me like I've suggested we watch paint dry. I think the reason for that is simple. MyNBA Eras is an offline mode.

It's not buried beneath the microtransaction-heavy online experience that the game sells you. It doesn't give you VC to spend on your MyPlayer. It doesn't let you flex on strangers in The City. It just lets you play through the basketball history, and if you're a basketball savant, that is gold.

What Is MyNBA Eras, Exactly?

Credit: 2K

My NBA Eras first launched with NBA 2K23 and has been expanded every year since. Today, in NBA 2K26, the mode now includes 6 different starting points.

Era Starting Year Highlights Magic vs. Bird 1983 The Larry Bird and Magic Johnson rivalry. Dominique Wilkins, Hakeem Olajuwon, and a chance to draft Michael Jordan in 1984 Jordan Era 1991 MJ and Scottie Pippen's first championship run, and rookie Shaquille O'Neal entering the 1992 draft Kobe Era 2002 Kobe and Shaq's dynasty plus the legendary 2003 draft class of LeBron, Wade, Melo, and Chris Bosh LeBron Era 2010 Miami Heat's Big 3, and Durant/Harden/Westbrook in OKC Steph Era 2016 The Warriors' Dynasty, Durant's move to Golden State Modern Era 2025 Current NBA rosters

This game mode is more than just "play with old rosters". You can change CBA rules, play historic FIBA teams like the Dream Team, and even tweak the draft class.

Each era also has an era-accurate detail, such as its presentation styled after the network that covered the NBA at the time. The uniforms, arenas, the sponsors, and even the length of the players' shorts match the time period.

Why Nobody Plays MyNBA Eras

Credit: 2

Let me be clear about something. I still spend the majority of my time in MyCareer and MyTeam. I mean, that's what you really play 2K for, right? Building your player, grinding for VC, stats, and badges, competing online, and opening packs. These modes are the heartbeat of the NBA 2K franchise, and they're genuinely fun.

But that's also why it's a bit frustrating that MyNBA Eras gets overlooked. It's a completely unhinged game mode from MyGM. Every year, the spotlight is on MyCareer, The City, and MyTeam. These modes are all designed around online engagement, and let's be honest, spending real money.

These modes get new season trailers, celebrity cameos, and all the streaming attention. MyNBA Eras, on the other hand, is an offline experience that asks nothing of your wallet once you've bought the game. But that's why it's also more than any of those things.

MyNBA Eras gives you answers to all the lingering questions about the greatest debates in NBA history. What if Michael Jordan wasn't drafted by Chicago? Would he still be the GOAT in a lot of people's minds? What if you could prevent Kobe and Shaq from splitting up? Is their dynasty greater than the Warriors'?

Who This Mode Is Actually For?

I've come to believe that MyNBA Eras caters to a specific kind of NBA 2K player. If you watch and follow the NBA closely, or if ever you're interested in a "What If" scenario, then this is for you.

This mode is for people who love basketball history. People who find joy in settling those decades-old debates, like what if the "Malice at the Palace" didn't happen? Would Reggie Miller and Indiana become champions? Or what if LeBron stayed in Miami?

Sure. This game mode might not be for everyone, and if you play 2K for the best builds and for the sake of competing in The City or Pro-Am, then you probably wouldn't care about recreating MJ's six rings. That's fine. But if you're looking at 2K and wondering which section of this game isn't plagued by monotonous grinding for VC, then by all means, give MyNBA Eras a shot.

Give It a Shot

Credit: 2K

I'm not going to be the person who would tell you to abandon MyCareer or stop opening team packs. Those modes are the reason most of us buy 2K every year. But the next time you've got a free evening and want something different, please give Eras a try.

Pick an era that means something to you. Maybe it's the one you grew up watching. Maybe it's the one you've only heard stories about. And then just...play.