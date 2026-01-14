Season 4 of NBA 2K26 has finally dropped, just in time before the 2026 All-Star players are announced, which is only a few days away. This season's featured heroes are Victor Wembanyama and Tyrese Maxey, two players who've been absolutely electric this year and deserve every bit of spotlight they're getting.

Wemby is doing things at 7"4" that shouldn't be possible, while Maxey is averaging 30.9 points per game and sits third in the league behind Luka Doncic (1st) and reigning finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2nd). Both Wemby and Maxey are players who should be on your lookout in MyGM or MyTeam since they're going to be the future of the league.

Russell Westbrook Gets His 99 OVR Dark Matter Card

Credit: 2K

The Dark Matter Russell Westbrook card is a 99 OVR beast, and honestly, it's about time that Russ got the recognition he deserves in MyTeam. Say what you will about him being a "stat-stuffer" to become the all-time leader in triple-doubles, what's undeniable is that he's one of the greatest guards to ever play the game.

With over 18 years under his belt playing in the NBA, Westbrook's MVP-caliber, jaw-dropping plays, and relentless motor are what you're getting in this version of Russ. Now, while he can still be considered as an undersized PG, his monster athleticism and vertical more than make up for any shortcomings with his height and the fact that his Dark Matter version can shoot, Russ can actually be the best PG on your team.

Angel Reese Joins the 99 Club

Credit: 2K

If you're into WNBA, the good news is that for this season, Angel Reese will have her own Dark Matter card. The two-time WNBA All-Star has posted back-to-back seasons with at least 13 points and 12 rebounds per game. She's the current record holder for the most double-doubles (46) for any WNBA player who played two seasons, and in NBA 2K26, she gets her props by getting a 99 OVR gem.

Tyrese Maxey's Evo Card Is Your Starting Point

Credit: 2K

Now, Tyrese Maxey does get his spotlight in Season 4, just not as a 99 OVR card. The Level 1 Amethyst Tyrese Maxey Evo card is where your grind begins, and to be fair, that's more than a solid start.

Maxey went from a late first-round pick in 2020 to becoming the 2024 Most Improved Player and now a legitimate all-star who averages more than 30 points per game. This season will test his mettle if he can carry his team deep into the playoffs.

In MyTeam, this Evo card lets you evolve him from 91 OVR Amethyst all the way to a 94 OVR as you progress throughout the season.

Every Player and Coach Card You Can Get in MyTEAM

Credit: 2K

Here's every major MyTeam player and coaches card you can unlock in Season 4, from Tyrese Maxey to Russell Westbrook:

Level Reward 1 Amethyst Tyrese Maxey 10 Diamond Thabo Sefolosha 20 Pink Diamond DeAndre Jordan 28 Galaxy Opal Coach Tyronn Lue 30 Galaxy Opal Bradley Beal 35 Dark Matter Angel Reese 40 Dark Matter Russell Westbrook

Rivet City Returns

Credit: 2K

If you played NBA 2K16, this news alone might get you to boot up the game now just to breathe in some of the nostalgia from years ago. Rivet City was always a community favorite and an icon of The Park. In NBA 2K26's Season 4, the Rivet City court will bring you a +25% REP boost every time you play on it.

Wemby Gets a Build Template

Credit: 2K

Victor Wembanyama's Season 4 spotlight comes in the form of a new NBA build template made as a tribute to previous Rookie of the Year winners. The full line-up includes:

Steve Francis, Point Guard (1999-2000)

Brandon Roy, Shooting Guard (2009-2010)

Ben Simmons, Small Forward (2017-2018)

Paolo Banchero, Power Forward (2022-2023)

Victor Wembanyama, Center (2023-2024)

The French national's rookie campaign is a record-breaking blockbuster of firsts as he's the first rookie ever to record 1,500+ points, 250+ blocks, and 100+ three-pointers in a season, the first player ever to finish a season with 150+ blocks, 150+ assists, and 75+ three-pointers, and the first rookie to rank top-3 in the NBA in points, rebounds, blocks, assists, and steals.

If you want to play as a 7'4" unicorn who can do everything, Wemby's build is now in the game.

Season 4 MyCAREER Rewards Gets You an 8x8 Off-Road

Credit: 2K

Apart from some banners, the Hyperfade Suit, and of course a cap breaker once you hit level 40, for me, I think that the best reward for Season 4 is the 8x8 Off-Road Vehicle, which you can unlock at only level 18. Driving around town will never feel as dominant as when you're tearing through The City in an 8x8.

Level Reward 7 Spaceship Basketball 18 8x8 Off-Road Vehicle 19 ‘Bango the Buck’ Milwaukee Bucks Mascot 29 Dreads Hairstyle 33 Diamond Eyes 36 All-Star Hockey Jersey 39 Hyperfade Suit (Gen 9) 40 +1 Cap Breaker

Season 4 is loaded with content across MyTeam and MyCareer. Two 99 OVR Dark Matter cards, the return of Rivet City, and a Wemby build make this one of the most stacked seasons yet.

If you're wondering where to start this season, my advice is to create a Wemby build since it would only be a matter of time before it dominates the meta, and even if it doesn't, dumping your hard-earned VC on a 7"4 all-around center will always be a necessity in The Park.

This is everything you need to know about NBA 2K26 Season 4.