Season 4 of NBA 2K26 is underway, and if you're still running around with a build from launch, you're probably noticing that you're not as effective or as good as you once were.

The meta has shifted. Cap breakers have completely changed this game for better or worse, and today, certain "heights" have emerged as the dominant figures. So, I've put together the five best builds you can make right now in NBA 2K26's Season 4.

These range from day-one ready builds that are good even without cap breakers to demi-god builds that'll require some grinding to make the best out of. Regardless, there's something here for every playstyle and every position. Let's get into it.

Build #1: 6'9" All-Around Wing

Credit: EA

This is the build you have to make if you want to compete immediately, without spending too much time grinding for cap breakers. This build has virtually no weaknesses and plays like prime Paul George.

Position: Small Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Wingspan: 6'10"

Finishing Shooting Playmaking Defense Rebounding Physicals Close Shot: 73 Mid Range Shot: 80 Pass Accuracy: 71 Interior Defense: 60 Offensive Rebound: 48 Speed: 86 Driving Layup: 71 Three-Point Shot: 90 Ball Handle: 80 Perimeter Defense: 85 Defensive Rebound: 72 Agility: 86 Driving Dunk: 89 Free Throw: 72 Speed with Ball: 75 Steal: 73 Strength: 71 Standing Dunk: 54 Block: 78 Vertical: 78 Post Control: 50

Build Specialization: Shooting

Archetype: 2-Way 3PT-Sniping High Flyer

With a 78 Vertical, you'll unlock contact dunks, and, coupled with a 90 three-point shooting, it will let you pull up from virtually anywhere on the court.

You're also not a one-trick pony because you're fast, can guard the perimeter, and can rebound. This requires no cap breakers, so if you want a build that can compete from the get-go without any glaring weaknesses. This is it.

Build #2: 6'6" Disruptive Lockdown

Credit: EA

If defense wins championships, this build is your ticket. A 94 perimeter defense with 91 steal makes you an absolute menace to anyone outside the paint, and you can still get contact dunks after some cap breaker investment.

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 200 lbs.

Wingspan: 6'11"

Finishing Shooting Playmaking Defense Rebounding Physicals Close Shot: 70 Mid Range Shot: 80 Pass Accuracy: 71 Interior Defense: 60 Offensive Rebound: 75 Speed: 88 Driving Layup: 70 Three-Point Shot: 81 Ball Handle: 71 Perimeter Defense: 94 Defensive Rebound: 60 Agility: 92 Driving Dunk: 60 Free Throw: 56 Speed with Ball: 75 Steal: 91 Strength: 72 Standing Dunk: 47 Block: 78 Vertical: 83 Post Control: 34

Build Specialization: Shooting

If you ever wanted to lock down any guard and become a full-court press menace to anyone who's dribbling the ball down the court, this is the build to do it. With a 91 steal, there isn't a ball handler out there who you can't steal cookies from.

What's worse for the other side is that once you steal the ball, it's always an automatic dunk or a transition three, since you're more than capable of sinking those, especially once you use cap breakers.

Build #3: 6'8 Meta Build

Credit: EA

If you're wondering what's dominating the meta for Season 4, it's 6'8" players that are two-way three-level scorers who can shoot the three, the mid-range, go for flashy dunks, and occasionally take on the role of a small forward.

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Wingspan: 6'8"

Finishing Shooting Playmaking Defense Rebounding Physicals Close Shot: 79 Mid Range Shot: 94 Pass Accuracy: 65 Interior Defense: 60 Offensive Rebound: 48 Speed: 87 Driving Layup: 70 Three-Point Shot: 90 Ball Handle: 67 Perimeter Defense: 94 Defensive Rebound: 70 Agility: 88 Driving Dunk: 89 Free Throw: 73 Speed with Ball: 72 Steal: 67 Strength: 60 Standing Dunk: 50 Block: 60 Vertical: 78 Post Control: 37

Build Specialization: Shooting

This build works because you're not relegated to just being a standstill shooter in the corner; you're a pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop menace, you can drive, you can stop and pop for midis, and any time that a defender lets off their guard on you is a score.

You're basically Kobe Bryant but with T-Mac's physical attributes. For cap breakers, maxing on Ball Handle and getting it to 86 is the best thing to do. Use 2 cap breakers on Mid-Range Shot to take it to 96, and use another cap breaker on Speed With Ball to boost it to a 77.

Build #4: 7'4" Unicorn

Credit: EA

This is the unicorn build. A 7'4" center that can shoot from three, and has a legend Aerial Wizard badge for finishing alley-oops and fighting for putbacks. Speed used to be the weakness in this type of build, but the Power Leaper takeover fixes all that.

Position: Center

Height: 7'4"

Weight: 233 lbs.

Wingspan: 7'4"

Finishing Shooting Playmaking Defense Rebounding Physicals Close Shot: 84 Mid Range Shot: 80 Pass Accuracy: 87 Interior Defense: 82 Offensive Rebound: 83 Speed: 61 Driving Layup: 70 Three-Point Shot: 89 Ball Handle: 40 Perimeter Defense: 61 Defensive Rebound: 86 Agility: 45 Driving Dunk: 58 Free Throw: 83 Speed with Ball: 41 Steal: 37 Strength: 83 Standing Dunk: 94 Block: 84 Vertical: 70 Post Control: 87

Build Specialization: Shooting

Wemby's making all the noise in the NBA right now, and in 2K26, you can too. This build is the closest you can come to mimicking the alien.

Now, as a center, you're always going to be concerned with keeping up with faster matchups or switches. I get it. But you're never going to be as fast as a guard or a small forward; However, choosing the Power Leaper takeover will give you a +7 speed boost, which is more than enough to push the pace and not be a liability in transition.

Build #5: 6'11" Jokic Archetype

Credit: EA

6'11" builds are also popular in Season 4, and for a good reason. These builds are almost perfectly balanced, easy to play, and hard to stop on the other end.

This version gives you a 91 three-point shooting (after cap breakers), great defense, and enough passing stats that will let you be the Joker.

Position: Power Forward

Height: 6'11"

Weight: 213 lbs.

Wingspan: 6'11"

Finishing Shooting Playmaking Defense Rebounding Physicals Close Shot: 84 Mid Range Shot: 88 Pass Accuracy: 87 Interior Defense: 74 Offensive Rebound: 71 Speed: 79 Driving Layup: 75 Three-Point Shot: 63 Ball Handle: 75 Perimeter Defense: 62 Defensive Rebound: 80 Agility: 72 Driving Dunk: 87 Free Throw: 70 Speed with Ball: 68 Steal: 67 Strength: 82 Standing Dunk: 81 Block: 88 Vertical: 88 Post Control: 70

Build Specialization: Shooting

Starting a build with a measly 63 three-point shooting might seem terrible at first glance, but that's what cap breakers are for. Use your cap breakers on three-point shooting to send it all the way to 91.

It might take a bit of a grind to get the fullest out of this build, but once you do, it's all worth it because you'll be able to take on anyone defensively, switch on any position, and be a nightmare matchup on offense.

And there you have it! The best builds for NBA 2K26's Season 4! If you're playing with friends, the builds in this guide are essentially your entire squad. Season 4 is wide open. Pick your poison and get to work.