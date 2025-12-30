The Celtics don't have their superstar, Jayson Tatum, right now, but if you're rooting for this team, it's not time to hit the panic button yet. A potential return is still on the table since Boston has never officially ruled out the 2022 Finals MVP for the rest of the season. And honestly, there's plenty of reason to stay optimistic anyway. The team we thought would be "tanking" throughout this season is somehow sitting at 3rd in the East with a surprising 19-11 record as of this writing.

A huge part of that success is Jaylen Brown, who's been balling out of his mind and averaging 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on an incredible 50.2% field goal percentage, all while surviving two jersey-staining collisions with his freshly painted head that earned a no. 1 spot on Shaqtin'a Fool.

Why should you care? Well, apart from the funny memes and Shaq's tirades, the 4th NBA 2K26 ratings update just dropped recently, and Jaylen Brown headlines this update alongside Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, who are fighting for the best rookie of the year. Meanwhile, Father Time is proving to be unbeatable even in NBA 2K26 as LeBron James takes a 2-point hit to his player ranking.

Here's a list of winners and losers in NBA 2K26's latest player rankings:

Jaylen Brown Steps Into the Elite Club

Jaylen Brown is now rated 93 overall after a +1 bump, and if you've been watching the Celtics closely this season, you know that it's well-deserved. The 2024 Finals MVP is averaging a career high of 29.4 points per game, which ranks third in the league right now. He's also close to breaking Larry Bird's record for scoring 30 points or more in nine games.

In NBA 2K26, this means that Brown is now in that upper echelon tier alongside guys like Giannis and Jokic. His finishing, mid-range, and three-point stats are all elite, and he's improved his value, now being a franchise player who can be a cornerstone of any team in MyGM.

LeBron James Takes a Hit

LeBron dropped from 94 to 92 overall in NBA 2K26 in the latest player rankings update. Now, this doesn't mean the King is washed. LeBron is still putting up solid numbers at 40 years old, still deserving a starting role, but as the season progresses, we can all see that the quickness has taken a hit, and the explosiveness and high verticals for highlight dunks that we're so accustomed to seeing have been reduced to simple layups.

It's a telling story that Father Time is here, and LeBron James might not even be in a Lakers uniform next year. What's apparent is that this is Luka Doncic's team now, so it might be wise to shop LeBron instead of letting him walk away scot-free next season.

Stephon Castle Continues to Rise

We're all amazed by how good the alien, Victor Wembanyama, is in San Antonio, and we're nothing but excited whenever he faces up against Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder. But Stephon Castle is quietly becoming one of the most important pieces in the Spurs' starting five. He jumped two points to an 86 overall, and it's not hard to see why.

Castle is averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7 assists per game this season. His combination of speed, strength, and finishing ability makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing guards as the Spurs are looking to be a formidable playoff contender.

Jumping to 86 overall also means that he's now on par with Charlotte superstar, LaMelo Ball, and only 3 points below Lakers combo guard, Austin Reaves.

Flagg and Knueppel Battle for Best Rookie

The rookie class is starting to take shape, and it's becoming a battle between Cooper Flagg, who was drafted first overall by the Dallas Mavericks, and Kon Knueppel, the number 4 pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

Cooper Flagg jumped three points to reach 83 overall as the Mavs gravitate more towards a rebuild centered on him, mainly because of bad trades that ended with the Mavs acquiring the injury-prone Anthony Davis, while also nursing the dribble god, Kyrie Irving, from a torn ACL, and he appears to be out for the season.

Kon Knueppel also gained a point to reach 84 overall. He's battling with Flagg for Rookie of the Year honors, but keep a close eye on him since the Duke product recently sustained a right ankle injury.

Derik Queen of the Pelicans earned a two-point increase to 82 overall after a monster 30-point triple-double earlier this month. The 13th overall pick of the 2025 draft class is clearly showing flashes of brilliance, and it might be worth noting since it's hard to get a good center in a guard-driven league.

Other Notable Gainers and Losers

Player Team Previous OVR New OVR Kevin Porter Jr. Milwaukee Bucks 78 82 Dillon Brooks Phoenix Suns 82 83 Payton Pritchard Boston Celtics 81 83 Kyle Kuzma Milwaukee Bucks 78 80 Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets 88 89 Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic 89 87 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat 89 88 Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz 88 87 Tyler Herro Miami Heat 87 86 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 89 86 Showing 1-10 of 12 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

Ja Morant headlines the list of losers in the recent player update by dropping 3 points to only 86 overall. The Grizzlies' superstar started the season flat, which saw him average a career-low 30 minutes per game and shoot just 38.3% from the field with an abysmal 14% from three-point range. Morant has had issues on and off the court, and a recent spat with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo ended with him being suspended last month.

Meanwhile, Payton Pritchard improves to 83 overall as the Oregon native cements himself as the team's playmaker alongside Derrick White, who himself rises to 84 overall.

The other notable change is Draymond Green falling to a historic low of 79 overall after an argument with legendary head coach Steve Kerr. The multiple All-NBA Defensive Team player is currently experiencing the worst season of his career as he averages 4.1 turnovers per 36 minutes of game time.

That's the third-highest turnover rate in the league, and couple that with his only 5 assists per game, his lowest assist average in 11 seasons. If you're playing the Warriors, it may not be surprising that your coaching staff might try to adjust his minutes, and it might not even be the worst idea to trade him off completely.

And there you have it! The winners and losers of the latest NBA 2K26 player rankings. It's still early in the season, so expect a lot more movement as we see team rankings fluctuate, especially once the All-Star voting and playoff races heat up.