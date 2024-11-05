NBA 2K25 Season 3 - Everything You Need to Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Season 3 is coming to NBA 2K25, and fans are expecting it to introduce some exciting content to the game, to help it continue to feel fresh and entertaining.

As with all new NBA 2K seasons, new programs, a new Season Pass, unique events, and a plethora of rewards, will arrive at the game. The content will be spread across the MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W game modes.

So let's find out everything about NBA 2K25 Season 3

Season 3 is expected to go live on Friday, 29 November, at around 8:00am PT/4:00pm GMT.

As mentioned above, Season 3 is expected to introduce a plethora of content to NBA 2K25, which will hopefully help to reinvigorate the game.

So let's take a look at what Season 3 has in store for NBA 2K25.

Season 3 Content

Season 3 is expected to introduce new promos, unique events, new animations, and a new Season Pass. The Season Pass will allow players to earn many rewards, which they will be able to use to upgrade their MyTEAM squad or MyPLAYER character.

As mentioned above, the content will be spread across the three biggest online modes of NBA 2K25, MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W. The first two are normally prioritized when it comes to content, and we expect that trend to continue in Season 3.

The NBA 2K25 Season 2 Pro Pass offered many great rewards

You can expect the Season Pass to include rewards such as a plethora of packs, exclusive cards, VC, MT, XP boosts, cap breakers, badges, jerseys, and many other cosmetic rewards, mostly apparel.

The Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, which are locked behind a paywall and offer 40 more rewards, are expected to return in Season 3. The ability to pay to skip levels and instantly redeem the rewards is also expected to be kept.

We will update this article with more information about the NBA 2K25 Season 3 as soon as it's made available, so make sure to bookmark this article.