NBA 2K - All Mobile Codes & How to Redeem Them

NBA 2K Mobile has codes that allow players to earn great rewards, which they can use to upgrade their team or MyPlayer character.

Many codes are released throughout the year, with each one providing a unique reward, that users can earn fro free, by simply redeeming the code in the game.

So let's find out which NBA 2K Mobile codes are active and how players can redeem them.

How to Redeem NBA 2K Mobile Codes

Redeeming NBA 2K Mobile codes is actually quite easy and takes just a couple of seconds to do.

To redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes, and earn many great rewards, players only need to follow the steps below:

In the main menu, click on the "The Stat Line" option

option Then, click on the News Paper icon

Enter the code in the text box that shows up at the top of the screen

Click on the "Claim" button to redeem the rewards

Once that is done, the rewards will be added to the player's account.

Active NBA 2K Mobile Codes

As of right now, there is only one active NBA 2K Mobile code, which is the following:

NOWITZKI41

This code offers a great Dirk Nowitzki card, which players can use to strengthen their team, and also gives users 2x event chargers.

More codes are expected to be revealed soon, and this article will be updated as soon as they are revealed, so make sure to bookmark this article.