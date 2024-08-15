NBA 2K25 Improvements to The W Mode are Underwhelming

2K has announced all of the improvements coming to The W in NBA 2K25, and unfortunately, they aren't that great, or even unique, with NBA 2K once again not capitalizing on the mode potential.

The new features aren't that new, as they already were a part of a very popular game mode in the past, which left many fans disappointed, and rightfully so.

Recycled Features Can't Change a Mode

The biggest addition to The W in NBA 2K25 is the "Become the GOAT" feature. This is the same feature that was introduced in last year's MyCAREER mode, where players need to climb the goat leaderboard.

It even works in pretty much the same way, with milestones earning you goat points, which help you climb the rankings, and surpass other legends of the game.

So 2K simply picked up the feature on which the MyCAREER mode was built around, in NBA 2K24, and implemented it in The W, like it's some revolutionary new feature, that will make The W the best it has ever been.

Spoiler alert, it isn't, and doing things like this is a detriment to The W, as it makes the mode seem like the little brother of MyCAREER, getting its older brother clothes, features in this case, when they don't fit on them anymore.

This also applies to the second biggest feature coming to The W in NBA 2K25, which is "fully voiced press conferences", a feature that has been in MyCAREER mode for ages. In a way, calling them new features is somewhat disingenuous, as there is a mode, in your game, that had these features previously.

The best feature coming to this game mode in NBA 2K25 is the addition of a new court to The W Online, which is good, but let's be honest, it's not going to be a game-changer and captivate players to the mode.

On top of that, we still won't have female characters in The Park, which doesn't make sense. Why can't users play with their female characters in The Park? Where many game modes allow players to compete against each other, showcasing their skills, and having a great time while doing so.

This is a huge missed opportunity by 2K and something that would, even if indirectly, make The W a better, and more popular game mode.

If 2K really wants to make The W stand out, as it should, then they need to introduce actual new features, that improve the gaming experience, and make the mode more immersive, entertaining, and unique.

Make The W something unique, not an inferior version of MyCAREER, which unfortunately is what the mode currently is, but something the fans have a reason to play.

