Goals is a new football multiplayer video game that has been rising in popularity of late, as the game Alpha build ahas received plenty of praise from fans and critics alike. What differentiates goals from other football games is its focus on gameplay first and foremost, and its fair-to-play approach.

All of this has left many fans wondering when the game will be officially released, as the community hopes this can be a viable alternative to popular titles such as EA FC and eFootball. So, let's find out when Goals will hit the consoles.

Goals Release Date Window

Credit: GOALS AB

It's been confirmed that Goals will be released in 2026, but an exact date still hasn't been disclosed. Our educated guess is that the game will be released in the first quarter of 2026, as most competitor titles, such as EA FC, release later in the year, and you don't want to go head-to-head with the industry giant, even if both titles have a very distinct game proposal.

The game is currently in Alpha for all its consoles, which means you can already try it out and have an idea of what Goals aims to achieve and what differentiates it from other football multiplayer titles, such as UFL, EA FC, and eFootball, among others.

This is everything you need to know about the Goals release date. More details about the game's release date are expected to be revealed soon, so make sure to bookmark this article.