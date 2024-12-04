Madden 25 Zero Chill Program - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Zero Chill program is coming to Madden 25 and it promises to bring the Christmas spirit to MUT.

We expect the program to arrive at Madden Ultimate Team soon and introduce exciting content, with a new Field pass, spectacular cards, plenty of challenges, and many incredible rewards.

It's expected that the Madden 25 Zero Chill program will have a similar format to last year's edition.

The Madden 25 Zero Chill program is expected to go live on Thursday, December 4th, at around 1:30pm ET / 6:30pm GMT, replacing the Blitz program.

All of the information about the program will be revealed in the upcoming GMM livestream, which takes place on Tuesday, 7pm ET/ 12 am GMT

However, we have a good idea of what type of content the Zero Chill program will bring to Madden 25.

Madden 25 Zero Chill Program Content

Most of the information about the Madden 25 Zero Chill program has been leaked, and as expected, the program format is incredibly similar to last year.

The Madden 25 Zero Chill program will introduce plenty of challenges, sets, a unique draft event, and will have a unique currency.

Snow is the Zero Chill program currency and you will be able to upgrade Zero Chill cards and acquire presents with them. These presents contain players or packs, and you will be able to obtain them by opening Stocking Packs.

Credit: @MUTLeaksXXV

There are three types of presents, medium, large, and extra-large. All of the Madden 25 Zero Chill program presents will open on Christmas Day, just like last year.

As mentioned above, the Madden 25 Zero Chill program will introduce a unique draft event. That event is called MUTmas and it's an H2H draft event with a total of 12 rounds. It will allow you to earn snow and many other rewards.

It's expected that most Madden 25 Zero Chill cards will only be available through packs. However, similar to what happened last year, some cards will most likely be up for grabs in the Field Pass. It's also possible that some cards will be purchasable with snow in the MUT store.

The Madden 25 Zero Chill program will also introduce a Field Pass and Sets, but little is known about both. However, the upcoming GMM livestream should reveal all the details about both.

We will update this article once more information about the Madden 25 Zero Chill program is revealed. So make sure to bookmark it.