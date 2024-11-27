Madden 25 Blitz Program - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Blitz program is coming to Madden 25. The yearly MUT program, centered around Black Friday, is set to return, and bring some special limited-edition players.

The Madden 25 Blitz program will arrive at Madden Ultimate Team soon, introducing fantastic cards, new events, challenges, and a Field Pass, which includes great rewards.

Similar to last year's edition, the Madden 25 Blitz program content will be live for a limited time only.

The Madden 25 Blitz program will arrive at MUT on Wednesday, 27 November, but it truly begins on Thursday, November 28, since that's when the cards, events, and challenges start arriving at MUT.

The Madden 25 Blitz program will finish on Monday, 2 December, at 11:59pm ET/4:59am GMT.

As mentioned above, the Madden 25 Blitz program will add a lot of content to MUT, such as spectacular cards, a new Field Pass, plenty of challenges, and many rewards.

How the Madden 25 Blitz Program Works

Every day new Blitz challenges and objectives will arrive at Madden 25, allowing players to earn Blitz Boltzs and an upgradeable 92 OVR Bobby Okereke.

Blitz Boltzs will allow you to acquire store offers, upgrade the 92 OVR Bobby Okereke, and upgrade the 90 OVR Denard Robinson welcome pack player item.

Every 24 hours the store and challenges will update, with new players and challenges being introduced. The store will update every day at 12pm ET/ 5pm GMT.

The Madden 25 Blitz program will also introduce a Field Pass, which will go from level 2 to 16. Each level of the Blitz Field Pass will reward you with 300 Blitz Boltzs.

The Blitz College OT is the first House Rules event the program will introduce to Madden 25. More House Rules events will be added throughout the program.

Madden 25 Blitz Program Players

All Madden 25 Blitz program cards will be available Monday, 2 December, at 11:59pm ET/4:59am GMT, via packs or special offers on the MUT store.

You can take a look at all the Madden 25 Blitz program cards below.

Heroes (88, 89 & 90 OVR)

88 OVR Isaac Guerendo - HB - 49ers

88 OVR Brevin Jordan - TE - Texans

88 OVR Deatrich Wise JR - RE - Patriots

88 OVR Edgerrin Copper - MLB - Packers

89 OVR Jaylen Warren - HB - Steelers

89 OVR Jordan Addison - WR - Vikings

89 OVR Odafe Oweh - ROLB - Ravens

89 OVR Darnell Savage - SS - Jaguars

90 OVR Drew Luck - QB - Giants

90 OVR Jack Campbell - MLB - Lions

90 OVR Jack Hones - CB - Raiders

90 OVR Akeem Davis - LOLB - Bengals

Elites (91 OVR)

Robert Hunt - RG - Panthers

Jake Ferguson - TE - Cowboys

Brian Robinson Jr - HB - Commaders

John Franklin-Myers - LE - Broncos

Greg Newsome II - CB - Browns

Jarran Reed -DT - Seahawks

Champions (92 OVR)

Tristan Wirfs - LT - Buccaneers

Garrett Wilson - WR - Jets

Willie Gay - LOLB - Saints

Tua Tagovailoa - QB - Dolphins

Kenny Moore II - CB - Colts

Budda Baker - SS - Cardinals

LTD's (93 OVR)

DeAngelo Hall - CB - Falcons

Jamaal Charles - HB - Chiefs

What do you think of the Madden 25 Blitz Program? Is there any card you really want to add to your lineup? Let us know in the comments below!