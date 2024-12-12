Madden 25 Zero Chill Program - Release 2 Players Revealed!

Release 2 of the Madden 25 Zero Chill Program has finally been revealed, and as expected, it brings some astonishing cards to MUT.
These cards will be available in packs and you can also exchange Snow for some of them in the MUT store. There are plenty of great cards in release 2, with good attributes and astonishing abilities.
So let's find out all the cards in the Madden 25 Zero Chill Program Release 2.
Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 Players
As mentioned above, the Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 has some fantastic cards. Many are a great addition to any MUT squad, while others are perfect for theme teams.
The Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 will arrive at Madden 25 on Thursday, 12 December.
Release 2 also has Stocking Stuffers, which are Zero Chill cards that can be upgraded to a 93 OVR using an upgrade token.
Here are all the Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 Players.
Low Elites (83 OVR)
- Greg Dortch - WR- Cardinals
- Isaiah McGuire- LE - Browns
- Kool-Aid McKinstry - CB - Saints
- Charles Harris - RE - Panthers
- Tyrone Tracy Jr - HB - Giants
- Dawson Knox - TE - Bills
- Tanner Hudson - TE - Bengals
- Mike McGlinchey - RT - Broncos
Stocking Stuffers (87 OVR)
- Henry To'o To'o - MLB - Texans
- T.J. Hockenson - TE - Vikings
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr - CB -Titans
- Minkah Fitzpatrick - FS - Steelers
- Tyler Lockett - WR - Seahawks
- Cameron Jordan - LE - Saints
- Bobby Wagner - MLB - Commanders
- Zay Flowers - WR - Ravens
- Matthew Stafford - QB - Rams
- Gardner Minshew II - QB - Raiders
- Keion White - RE - Patriots
- Xavier Legette - WR - Panthers
- Christian Watson - WR - Packers
- Kalif Raymond - WR - Lions
- Breece Hall - HB - Jets
- Travon Walker - LOLB - Jaguars
Heroes (90 OVR)
- Grant Delpit - SS - Browns
- Ernest Jones -MLB - Seahwaks
- Harrison Phillips - DT - Vikings
- Brandon Aubrey - K - Cowboys
- George Pickens - WR - Steelers
- Laremy Tunsil - LT - Texans
- Trey Smith - RG - Chiefs
- Teven Jenkins - LG - Bears
Champions (93 OVR)
- Khalil Mack - ROLB - Chargers
- Patrick Surtain II - CB - Broncos
- Baker Mayfield - QB - Buccaneers
- Rhamondre Stevenson - HB - Patriots
- Quenton Nelson - LG - Colts
LTD's (94 OVR)
- Isaiah Pola-Mao - FS - Raiders
- B.J. Hill - DT - Bengals
- Tyreek Hill - WR - Dolphins