Madden 25 Zero Chill Program - Release 2 Players Revealed!

Release 2 of the Madden 25 Zero Chill Program has finally been revealed, and as expected, it brings some astonishing cards to MUT.

These cards will be available in packs and you can also exchange Snow for some of them in the MUT store. There are plenty of great cards in release 2, with good attributes and astonishing abilities.

So let's find out all the cards in the Madden 25 Zero Chill Program Release 2.

Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 Players

As mentioned above, the Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 has some fantastic cards. Many are a great addition to any MUT squad, while others are perfect for theme teams.

The Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 will arrive at Madden 25 on Thursday, 12 December.

Release 2 also has Stocking Stuffers, which are Zero Chill cards that can be upgraded to a 93 OVR using an upgrade token.

Here are all the Madden 25 Zero Chill Release 2 Players.

Low Elites (83 OVR)

Greg Dortch - WR- Cardinals

Isaiah McGuire- LE - Browns

Kool-Aid McKinstry - CB - Saints

Charles Harris - RE - Panthers

Tyrone Tracy Jr - HB - Giants

Dawson Knox - TE - Bills

Tanner Hudson - TE - Bengals

Mike McGlinchey - RT - Broncos

Stocking Stuffers (87 OVR)

Henry To'o To'o - MLB - Texans

T.J. Hockenson - TE - Vikings

Jarvis Brownlee Jr - CB -Titans

Minkah Fitzpatrick - FS - Steelers

Tyler Lockett - WR - Seahawks

Cameron Jordan - LE - Saints

Bobby Wagner - MLB - Commanders

Zay Flowers - WR - Ravens

Matthew Stafford - QB - Rams

Gardner Minshew II - QB - Raiders

Keion White - RE - Patriots

Xavier Legette - WR - Panthers

Christian Watson - WR - Packers

Kalif Raymond - WR - Lions

Breece Hall - HB - Jets

Travon Walker - LOLB - Jaguars

Heroes (90 OVR)

Grant Delpit - SS - Browns

Ernest Jones -MLB - Seahwaks

Harrison Phillips - DT - Vikings

Brandon Aubrey - K - Cowboys

George Pickens - WR - Steelers

Laremy Tunsil - LT - Texans

Trey Smith - RG - Chiefs

Teven Jenkins - LG - Bears

Champions (93 OVR)

Khalil Mack - ROLB - Chargers

Patrick Surtain II - CB - Broncos

Baker Mayfield - QB - Buccaneers

Rhamondre Stevenson - HB - Patriots

Quenton Nelson - LG - Colts

LTD's (94 OVR)