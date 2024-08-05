The Best Offensive Linemen in Madden 25 Ultimate Team!

The Madden 25 Ultimate Team ratings week is here, and EA Sports decided to start it by revealing the best offensive linemen in Madden's most popular game mode.

These players have some great attributes and abilities and are the ones you will want to have in your squad at the start of the game. They will do a great job at protecting the quarterback, and gain more time for you to make the best play.

Madden 25 Best Offensive Linemen in Ultimate Team

The top ten list of offensive linemen in Ultimate Team is quite different from the default one, which is used for Franchise mode, quick play, and many other offline game modes.

Some players are higher or lower in this list, while others didn't even make the top ten, which, of course, left some Madden fans upset.

Here are the top ten offensive linemen in Madden 25 Ultimate Team:

Best offensive linemen in Madden 25 Ultimate Team Trent Williams - 84 OVR Joe Thuney - 84 OVR Penei Sewell - 84 OVR Zack Martin - 84 OVR Frank Ragnow -84 OVR Quenton Nelson - 83 OVR Creed Humphrey - 83 OVR Lane Johnson - 83 OVR Tryon Smith - 83 OVR Chris Lindstrom - 83 OVR

As you can see, the best offensive linemen at the start of Madden 25 Ultimate Team, more especially the top five, will have an 84 OVR, while the others will have an 83 OVR.

The card art is similar to the one we saw in past editions of Madden, which is disappointing, as this card art is dull, and EA Sports can certainly do better than this.

These cards all have some spectacular stats, especially when we take into consideration they are day-one cards, that will be meta for the first weeks of Madden 25.

So if you want to have a great team straight out of the gate, you will need some of these players in your squad.

