Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition: Over 50% Off for the Holidays

This holiday season, football fans can score a major win with Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition, now available at an unbeatable price. Right now, Amazon is offering a 50% discount on the digital download, bringing the price down to just $49.99 in the US. And if you're in the UK, the deal is even sweeter, with a 60% discount that brings the price down to an ultra-low £39.99.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current edition or dive into the action for the first time, this limited-time sports game offer is a touchdown you won't want to miss!

What you get with the Deluxe Edition

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition comes with several exciting bonuses to enhance your gameplay experience:

The Base Game

4600 Madden Points

Breakouts Player Pack : Choose 1 of 6 90 OVR breakout stars for your Ultimate Team: Jayden Daniels Caleb Williams Malik Nabers Marvin Harrison Jr. Xavier Worthy Brock Bowers

: Choose 1 of 6 90 OVR breakout stars for your Ultimate Team:

These extras add a whole new level of excitement to your Madden experience and can give you a little extra boost if you're jumping in for the first time. Considering the game came out in August, you might just need it to keep up.

Should you buy Madden NFL 25 today?

If you’re a football fan or a gamer looking for an immersive NFL experience, Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition is definitely worth grabbing. With major discounts of 50% in the US and 60% in the UK, this is the perfect time to dive in or upgrade your collection. The added bonuses like 4600 Madden Points and the Breakouts Player Pack give you an extra edge, making it an even more appealing offer.