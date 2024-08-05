The Madden 25 Ultimate Team ratings reveal week is in full force, and after revealing the 10 best defensive tackles, and offensive linemen, EA Sports announced the best defensive ends.

Defensive ends are tasked with putting pressure on the quarterback, making his job of reading the defense much harder, and giving the quarterback less time to make decisions.

Best Defensive Ends in Madden 25 Ultimate Team

The saying defense wins championships is also true in Madden, so that's why is so important to have a solid defensive line, that can get stops, force fumbles, and stop runs, making the opposing team's offense job feel almost impossible.

Defensive ends are a big part of that, since, as mentioned above, they put pressure on the quarterback, and if they are successful, a sack will most likely be the result.

Here are the 10 best defensive ends in Madden 25:

Best defensive ends in Madden 25 Maxx Crosby - 84 OVR Micah Parsons - 84 OVR Myles Garrett - 84 OVR Nick Bosa - 83 OVR Trey Hendrickson - 83 OVR Cameron Heyward - 83 OVR Aidan Hutchinson - 82 OVR Demarcus Lawrence - 82 OVR Cameron Jordan - 82 OVR Kenny Clark - 81 OVR

As you can see, this list is full of defensive monsters, such as Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, and Nick Bosa, who are experts in pressing the offensive line and instilling fear in the hearts of quarterbacks.

For the beginning of Madden 25, these cards are tremendous, as they have incredible attributes and abilities, are the best in their position, and can make defense a whole lot easier.

We expect these cards to be meta for at least the first few weeks of Madden 25 until EA Sports launches its first big promo or program.

However, these cards won't be cheap at the beginning of the game, so make sure you consider their attributes, abilities, and team chemistries, to see which one fits your squad the best.

What do you think of these cards, and which ones will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments below.

