Speed is the ultimate weapon in football which is why knowing the fastest players in Madden 25 is so important. Whether you're burning past defenders on offense or chasing down quarterbacks on defense, having players with blazing speed can dramatically impact the outcome of any game.
In Franchise Mode you can find speed from a lot of different places, and the OVR score of each player does not fully justify the impact of speed in Madden 25.
Fastest players in Madden 25
Speed in Madden 25 dictates the player's ability to outrun defenders, create separation, and exploit weaknesses in the opposition.
The speed attribute in Madden 25 dictates top speed, while acceleration is how quickly they get to that top speed and agility dictates their ability to dodge would-be blockers or tacklers.
Speed is so important in the way Madden plays that a user-controlled player with a low OVR can out-perform some of the highest OVR players in the game.
These are the top 20 fastest players in Madden 25.
Player Name
Position
Speed
Acceleration
Agility
OVR
Tyreek Hill
WR
99
98
99
99
Jameson Williams
WR
98
96
94
79
Xavier Worthy
WR
98
96
88
75
Jaylen Waddle
WR
97
97
97
87
Tariq Woolen
CB
97
96
87
86
Tyler Harrell
WR
97
95
79
64
Anthony Schwartz
WR
96
95
86
68
Christian Watson
WR
96
94
85
77
D.K.Metcalf
WR
96
94
84
86
De'Von Achane
HB
96
94
91
82
DJ Turner II
CB
96
97
92
75
Jakorian Bennett
CB
96
97
89
71
Kalon Barnes
CB
96
93
86
64
Nate Wiggins
CB
96
95
92
75
Quez Watkins
WR
96
94
86
72
Rashid Shaheed
WR
96
95
90
79
Tyquan Thornton
WR
96
91
82
70
Ameer Speed
CB
95
92
84
65
Brian Thomas Jr
WR
95
95
88
75
Caleb Farley
CB
95
95
92
74
Fastest Quarterbacks
Speed at quarterback is a game-breaker. It can fix a broken protection or prevent throwing into coverage.
Player Name
Team
Speed
Acceleration
Agility
OVR
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
95
99
95
98
Justin Fields
Pittsburgh Steelers
93
96
93
75
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinalds
92
93
90
77
Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts
91
92
88
74
Malik Willis
Tennessee Titans
90
93
92
63
Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
90
91
92
74
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
89
90
91
86
Joshua Dobbs
San Francisco 49ers
89
87
85
69
Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
89
84
80
78
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
88
92
85
92
Desmond Ridder
Arizona Cardinals
88
92
79
71
Jordan Travis
New York Jets
88
90
88
66
Max Duggan
Los Angeles Chargers
88
88
80
60
Marcus Mariota
Washington Commanders
87
89
86
67
Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers
87
89
84
73
Partick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
87
88
87
99
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Cleveland Browns
87
88
84
61
Daniel Jones
New York Giants
87
88
83
71
Trey Lance
Dallas Cowboys
87
91
89
65
Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
87
89
88
77
Fastest Running Backs
Breakaway speed is brilliant for running backs as they can exploit angles and truly punish missed tackles.
Player
Team
Speed
Acceleration
Agility
OVR
De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins
96
94
91
82
Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins
95
94
86
86
Isaac Guerendo
San Francisco 49ers
95
92
84
71
Kene Nwangwu
Minnesota Vikings
94
95
88
68
Keaton Mitchell
Baltimore Ravens
94
95
82
74
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks
94
94
92
88
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
94
93
93
84
Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs
93
95
86
87
Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
93
95
86
71
Ty Chandler
Minnesota Vikings
93
95
81
72
Travis Etienne Jr
Jacksonville Jaguars
93
94
89
90
Trey Benson
Arizona Cardinals
93
94
85
76
Jaylen Wright
Miami Dolphins
93
93
84
74
Breece Hall
New York Jets
93
92
90
84
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
93
92
87
87
Fastest Tight Ends
Speed in the middle of the field can really exploit the slower safeties and linebackers that lurk there.
Player Name
Team
Speed
Acceleration
Agility
OVR
Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons
91
93
81
83
Devin Culp
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90
92
74
62
Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints
90
89
83
75
Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
89
91
86
78
Luke Musgrave
Green Bay Packers
89
90
82
73
Elijah Higgins
Arizona Cardinals
89
90
81
65
Jonnu Smith
Miami Dolphins
89
85
79
78
Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks
88
91
87
75
Albert Okwuegbunam
Philadelphia Eagles
88
91
82
68
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Tennessee Titans
88
91
77
73
Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars
88
90
87
88
Lawrence Cager
New York Giants
88
89
78
67
George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
88
88
84
97
Juwan Johnson
New Orleans Saints
88
88
84
77
N'Keal Harry
Minnesota Vikings
88
87
82
70
Fastest MLBs
You expect speed at cornerback, but the best spot to control a defender is MLB. Thus having speed there can turn your mike backer into a true menace.
Player Name
Team
Speed
Acceleration
Agility
OVR
Isaiah Simmons
New York Giants
92
92
90
76
Trenton Simpson
Baltimore Ravens
91
95
81
74
Channing Tindall
Miami Dolphins
91
94
75
67
Payton Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
91
93
87
71
Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
91
93
87
65
Ben VanSumeren
Philadelphia Eagles
91
93
80
57
Segun Olubi
Indianapolis Colts
90
91
82
64
Jerome Baker
Seattle Seahawks
90
88
84
81
Edgerrin Cooper
Green Bay Packers
89
92
79
73
Owen Pappoe
Arizona Cardinals
89
92
77
67
Nick Niemann
Los Angeles Chargers
89
91
87
67
Blake Cashman
Minnesota Vikings
89
90
84
79
Bobby Okereke
New York Giants
89
89
82
86
Amari Burney
Las Vegas Raiders
89
88
83
64
Trevin Wallace
Carolina Panthers
89
88
81
70
Ty Summers
Jacksonville Jaguars
89
88
81
63
Tyrel Dodson
Seattle Seahawks
89
88
73
78
These Madden 25 players possess great acceleration and top-end speed that can break games open. While speed may not guarantee a victory, it gives your team an advantage. So, whether you're building your dream team or simply curious about the fastest athletes in the game, this list has you covered.
