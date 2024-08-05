Speed is the ultimate weapon in football which is why knowing the fastest players in Madden 25 is so important. Whether you're burning past defenders on offense or chasing down quarterbacks on defense, having players with blazing speed can dramatically impact the outcome of any game.

In Franchise Mode you can find speed from a lot of different places, and the OVR score of each player does not fully justify the impact of speed in Madden 25.

Fastest players in Madden 25

Speed in Madden 25 dictates the player's ability to outrun defenders, create separation, and exploit weaknesses in the opposition.

The speed attribute in Madden 25 dictates top speed, while acceleration is how quickly they get to that top speed and agility dictates their ability to dodge would-be blockers or tacklers.

Speed is so important in the way Madden plays that a user-controlled player with a low OVR can out-perform some of the highest OVR players in the game.

These are the top 20 fastest players in Madden 25.

Player Name Position Speed Acceleration Agility OVR Tyreek Hill WR 99 98 99 99 Jameson Williams WR 98 96 94 79 Xavier Worthy WR 98 96 88 75 Jaylen Waddle WR 97 97 97 87 Tariq Woolen CB 97 96 87 86 Tyler Harrell WR 97 95 79 64 Anthony Schwartz WR 96 95 86 68 Christian Watson WR 96 94 85 77 D.K.Metcalf WR 96 94 84 86 De'Von Achane HB 96 94 91 82 DJ Turner II CB 96 97 92 75 Jakorian Bennett CB 96 97 89 71 Kalon Barnes CB 96 93 86 64 Nate Wiggins CB 96 95 92 75 Quez Watkins WR 96 94 86 72 Rashid Shaheed WR 96 95 90 79 Tyquan Thornton WR 96 91 82 70 Ameer Speed CB 95 92 84 65 Brian Thomas Jr WR 95 95 88 75 Caleb Farley CB 95 95 92 74

Fastest Quarterbacks

Speed at quarterback is a game-breaker. It can fix a broken protection or prevent throwing into coverage.

Player Name Team Speed Acceleration Agility OVR Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 95 99 95 98 Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers 93 96 93 75 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinalds 92 93 90 77 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts 91 92 88 74 Malik Willis Tennessee Titans 90 93 92 63 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 90 91 92 74 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 89 90 91 86 Joshua Dobbs San Francisco 49ers 89 87 85 69 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks 89 84 80 78 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 88 92 85 92 Desmond Ridder Arizona Cardinals 88 92 79 71 Jordan Travis New York Jets 88 90 88 66 Max Duggan Los Angeles Chargers 88 88 80 60 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders 87 89 86 67 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 87 89 84 73 Partick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 87 88 87 99 Dorian Thompson-Robinson Cleveland Browns 87 88 84 61 Daniel Jones New York Giants 87 88 83 71 Trey Lance Dallas Cowboys 87 91 89 65 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 87 89 88 77

Fastest Running Backs

Breakaway speed is brilliant for running backs as they can exploit angles and truly punish missed tackles.

Player Team Speed Acceleration Agility OVR De'Von Achane Miami Dolphins 96 94 91 82 Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins 95 94 86 86 Isaac Guerendo San Francisco 49ers 95 92 84 71 Kene Nwangwu Minnesota Vikings 94 95 88 68 Keaton Mitchell Baltimore Ravens 94 95 82 74 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks 94 94 92 88 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions 94 93 93 84 Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs 93 95 86 87 Chase Brown Cincinnati Bengals 93 95 86 71 Ty Chandler Minnesota Vikings 93 95 81 72 Travis Etienne Jr Jacksonville Jaguars 93 94 89 90 Trey Benson Arizona Cardinals 93 94 85 76 Jaylen Wright Miami Dolphins 93 93 84 74 Breece Hall New York Jets 93 92 90 84 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 93 92 87 87

Fastest Tight Ends

Speed in the middle of the field can really exploit the slower safeties and linebackers that lurk there.

Player Name Team Speed Acceleration Agility OVR Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons 91 93 81 83 Devin Culp Tampa Bay Buccaneers 90 92 74 62 Taysom Hill New Orleans Saints 90 89 83 75 Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders 89 91 86 78 Luke Musgrave Green Bay Packers 89 90 82 73 Elijah Higgins Arizona Cardinals 89 90 81 65 Jonnu Smith Miami Dolphins 89 85 79 78 Noah Fant Seattle Seahawks 88 91 87 75 Albert Okwuegbunam Philadelphia Eagles 88 91 82 68 Chigoziem Okonkwo Tennessee Titans 88 91 77 73 Evan Engram Jacksonville Jaguars 88 90 87 88 Lawrence Cager New York Giants 88 89 78 67 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 88 88 84 97 Juwan Johnson New Orleans Saints 88 88 84 77 N'Keal Harry Minnesota Vikings 88 87 82 70

Fastest MLBs

You expect speed at cornerback, but the best spot to control a defender is MLB. Thus having speed there can turn your mike backer into a true menace.

Player Name Team Speed Acceleration Agility OVR Isaiah Simmons New York Giants 92 92 90 76 Trenton Simpson Baltimore Ravens 91 95 81 74 Channing Tindall Miami Dolphins 91 94 75 67 Payton Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers 91 93 87 71 Troy Andersen Atlanta Falcons 91 93 87 65 Ben VanSumeren Philadelphia Eagles 91 93 80 57 Segun Olubi Indianapolis Colts 90 91 82 64 Jerome Baker Seattle Seahawks 90 88 84 81 Edgerrin Cooper Green Bay Packers 89 92 79 73 Owen Pappoe Arizona Cardinals 89 92 77 67 Nick Niemann Los Angeles Chargers 89 91 87 67 Blake Cashman Minnesota Vikings 89 90 84 79 Bobby Okereke New York Giants 89 89 82 86 Amari Burney Las Vegas Raiders 89 88 83 64 Trevin Wallace Carolina Panthers 89 88 81 70 Ty Summers Jacksonville Jaguars 89 88 81 63 Tyrel Dodson Seattle Seahawks 89 88 73 78

These Madden 25 players possess great acceleration and top-end speed that can break games open. While speed may not guarantee a victory, it gives your team an advantage. So, whether you're building your dream team or simply curious about the fastest athletes in the game, this list has you covered.