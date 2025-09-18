Whether you've already started playing FC 26 through early access or are looking to prepare for standard release through the Web App, one of the first few things to do is complete objectives. They'll provide you with a handful of free packs to get you rolling in style.

One of the Foundation's objectives requires you to change the club's name. Even if you are not here because of the objective and just want to get rid of an embarrassing name, here's how to change your club name in FC 26.

How to change your club's name in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

On your console or PC, changing the club name in FC 26 is simple.

Head to the Ultimate Team main menu (press the left trigger for the quick shortcut and then select Home). Go to Settings. You should see the Rename Club menu in the fourth tab (cycle through your bumpers). Add a new name and then click on Confirm Club Name.

If you're doing this to complete the objective, you can revert it to your old name after completing it. Unless, of course, you fancy the new name.

Can you change your FC 26 club name through the Web App?

Credit: EA Sports

No, you cannot change your club name in FC 26 through the Web App. It can only be done through your console or PC.

If you don't have the Ultimate Edition and are looking to gear up a bit for the full release through the Web App, you will have to wait to complete the Club Maintenance objective.

The companion app also does not have any option to change your club's name, so you have no choice but to wait until you can play the game to do it.

That's everything you need to know about changing your club's name in FC 26 through the in-game settings and web app.