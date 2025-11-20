To have success in Football Manager 26, be it in the Premier League or in the second Uruguayan division, you need a great goalkeeper, a shot stopper that will win you points and help the team reach its goals.

Finding a great goalkeeper isn't easy, especially if you have a low transfer budget. However, once you have found a player you can trust your last line of defense to, they will likely remain at the club for a long time. Unless PSG comes knocking, that is.

Wonderkids are perfect if you don't or can't spend that much money on the position, but need someone who can still deliver. The best thing about wonderkids is that they can develop into elite or even world-class players, as long as they have playing time and the right training.

Football Manager 26 Goalkeeper Wonderkids

To be considered a wonderkid, players need to be between 15 and 21 years old at the beginning of your save and have a lot of potential.

If you are familiar with the Football Manager universe, you know that most wonderkids come from South America, but there are great prospects from all across the globe.

There are wonderkids for all kinds of budgets and playstyles. So, even if you're team doesn't have a huge transfer budget, there are players in this list you will be able to buy and develop into world-class players.

Without further ado, here are the Football Manager 26 best goalkeeper wonderkids:

Player Club Wage (P/W) Value Jonas Urbig FC Bayern €66K €22 Million Ferrán Quetglás Real Madrid €2K €23 Million Dennis Seimen VfB Stuttgart €13K €9 Million Alessandro Nunziante Udinese €5K €1 Million Julian Eyestone Brentford €5K €800K Guillaume Restes Toulouse €11K €4o Million Tommaso Martinelli Fiorentina €15K €18 Million Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro AZ €5K €46 Million Quenten Attigah AZ €720 €400K Mike Penders Chelsea €28K €23 Million Showing 1-10 of 21 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

These are the best goalkeeper wonderkids in Football Manager 26. They are your last line of defense, and one of the pillars of a successful football team. As mentioned above, there are players for all price ranges.

That's everything you need to know about the Football Manager 26 goalkeeper wonderkids. Good luck with your transfer negotiations!

