Football Manager 26 will officially launch on November 4, 2025, worldwide, marking a new era for the series. The game offers a completely new managerial experience, as it's driven by the Unity Engine for the first time. This update sets new foundations for storytelling, matchday immersion, and realism, putting you directly in the heart of the action.

With the release date revealed, the developers also announced that players who pre-order the game will receive early access along with a discount. Continue as we explore everything about the game along with the pre-order details.

How Does Pre-Order Work for FM26?

Credit: Sports Interactive

Early access to Football Manager 26 will be available to PC and Mac users if they purchase the game via SEGA-approved digital retailers like Steam and Epic Games.

Pre-orders went live on September 10, 2025, and will be available until launch day with a 10% discount. This will significantly reduce the price for players who purchase the game before 4th November.

What's even more exciting is that pre-purchasing FM 26 will offer Advanced Access. This will allow players to start their managerial journey approximately two weeks before the official release date, making them ahead of others.

More importantly, any single-player career started during this period will be carried forward seamlessly when the game updates for full release.

How to Pre-Purchase FM26?

Pre-purchasing Football Manager 2026 is simple:

PC/Mac: Head to Steam or the Epic Games Store and purchase FM26 through SEGA-approved retailers.

Head to or and purchase FM26 through SEGA-approved retailers. Discount: Enjoy a 10% saving until 4 November 2025 .

Enjoy a until . Advanced Access: Gain entry roughly two weeks before launch and continue your saved career after release.

Gain entry roughly two weeks before launch and continue your saved career after release. Consoles: Pre-order details for Xbox and PlayStation 5 will be announced at a later date.

Pre-order details for will be announced at a later date. Nintendo Switch (FM26 Touch): Will be available from 4 December 2025.

Pre-ordering FM 26 will not only ensure you save money but also allow you to gain Advanced Access and enjoy the game earlier than others. And with the global launch soon, the game is expected to be the most innovative and immersive entry in the series yet.