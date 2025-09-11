The beauty of Football Manager lies not just in the matches, but in the stories you create with your saves. Whether you're rebuilding fallen titans, seeking glory with your boyhood team, or starting at the bottom with nothing but ambition, FM 26 offers countless opportunities to mold your career.

However, picking your first save is always a big decision, and the community has already shared some fascinating ideas. So continue as we explore the best save options in Football Manager 26.

Starting With Your Favourite Club

Many players choose to start with the team they support in real life. This not only offers similarity and passion but also a chance to rewrite history.

Whether it's Arsenal, Real Madrid, or Union Saint-Gilloise, managing your team will allow you to enter FM 26 with purpose, making the save instantly exciting and immersive. It's often the first choice for new managers, as it allows them to learn the ropes in a setting they are more familiar with, preparing them before they branch out into bigger challenges.

Rebuilding Fallen Giants

Some managers enjoy taking clubs like AC Milan and 1860 Munich, as these are historic institutions that haven't experienced the success of their golden era in a long time.

There is plenty of rebuilding to do in these teams, as they have limited finances, aging squads, or are missing European football. This creates a balance of realism and long-term ambition. Restoring former giants to their rightful place at the top can feel like one of the most challenging and satisfying FM experiences.

The Journeyman Path

Credit: Sports Interactive

For players who prefer unpredictability, a journeyman career could be the ultimate adventure. You take whatever job comes your way up the ladder after starting unemployed and without coaching badges.

The story will unfold naturally from struggling in Norway's or Japan's lower leagues to finally becoming a major force in Europe. This is the most fun way to play FM, as said by many enthusiasts.

Non-League and Lower-League Stories

Lower leagues, like Worksop Town or Yeovil Town, present a tough, gradual challenge. Managers who want to take these teams to the football elite and become a club legend in the process need to be creative, patient, and great at managing finances, as they have to survive on tiny budgets and resources.

This type of save is extremely fulfilling as you advance through the divisions, with all the ups and downs, and take your team to the big leagues, where you finally face the biggest clubs in that country and in international football.

It's one of the most challenging save ideas, but that's the main reason it's so exciting. New problems appear every week, and managers need to deal with them creatively, all of this while trying to be competitive with a small budget and present an attractive brand of football.

Hidden Gems and International Clubs

Despite the obvious choices, fans can also explore unusual paths. Some look towards 1860 Munich with the return of players like Volland and Niederlechner. Union Brescia, a team that emerged from Serie C after going bankrupt. Even international saves spark interest, like Cerezo Osaka or JEF United in Japan.

There are many save options to choose from in FM 26, and plenty of different save challenges you can take on. No matter which one you choose, remember one very important thing: have fun while managing.