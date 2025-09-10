Football Manager 26 is said to bring some major changes to the series, and one of the most exciting updates comes in the form of its brand-new interface. Longtime fans are aware of how essential easy navigation and a clear menu are to running a club, and this year's makeover should improve the experience, making it faster, cleaner, and more intuitive.

From squad management to matchday controls, FM 26's redesigned interface aims to streamline the journey for both newcomers and seasoned players alike. So continue with our guide as we explore everything about the new interface of Football Manager 26.

A Fresh Look for the Modern Manager

Credit: Sports Interactive

The redesigned UI condenses traditional menus and screens into tiles and cards, offering managers a cleaner and more digestible way to navigate their club.

Everything can be done with just a few clicks, including tactical adjustments and transfer negotiations. It's all about keeping FM's trademark depth while delivering it in a clearer and more contemporary format.

The New Navbar

Credit: Sports Interactive

The familiar sidebar is being replaced by the navbar that sits at the top of the screen, offering faster access to key areas like recruitment, tactics, and match preparation.

The strategic depth of FM is always available when required, but never cluttered due to the seamless submenus that appear when you hover over sections. This evolution makes everyday decisions more streamlined than ever.

The Portal Hub

Credit: Sports Interactive

One of the most notable improvements in FM 26 is The Portal, a central location where calendars, results, news, and messages all connect.

Managers can now keep an eye on everything in a single location instead of juggling multiple screens. The portal makes managing a club feel more efficient and intuitive.

Personalization with Bookmarks

Credit: Sports Interactive

While some managers succeed in the transfer market, many concentrate on identifying new players, as every manager has their own style.

FM 26 embraces this individuality with bookmarks, allowing players to customize their UI. The game is centered around a distinct managing style, with your most-used features always easily accessible.

Smarter Player Reports

Credit: Sports Interactive

Player evaluation is now easier thanks to streamlined reports. Profiles are presented more clearly, with enhanced details available at a click. The approach makes information easier to process and act upon, whether you're scouting transfer targets or getting ready for an impending opponent.

Overhauled Search System

Credit: Sports Interactive

The new search tool goes beyond quick access to players, clubs, and staff. Both new and seasoned veterans will find it useful, as it incorporates materials from FM's official media, terminology explainers, and guides.

For managers returning to the hot seat, this tool offers a smoother transition back into the franchise.

Clarity, Depth, and Accessibility

All of FM 26's components are connected to the portal, bringing the game's numerous levels together into one coherent system. The redesigned UI doesn't strip away depth; instead, it organizes it better. It's easy to use, adaptable, and made for football management in the future.

Football Manager 26 ensures that your managerial vision takes center stage. Everything is now easier to access, manage, and enjoy, from tactics to transfers. This isn't just a refresh; it's a reinvention of how Football Manager is played.