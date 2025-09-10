Football Manager fans have been waiting patiently, especially after FM 25 was cancelled to give developers more time to reshape the series.

Well, the wait is almost over, as Sports Interactive has confirmed that Football Manager 26 is on its way, and it promises fresh visuals, new gameplay experiences, and some of the biggest changes the franchise has ever seen.

When is FM 26 releasing?

Credit: Sports Interactive

Football Manager 26 launches globally on November 4, 2025, i.e., nearly two years after the launch of FM 24.

The game will be available on PC and Mac, along with FM 26 Console for Xbox and PC, and FM 26 Mobile via Netflix. Players using Nintendo Switch will get their hands on the game a month later in December 4.

What’s new in the game engine?

For the first time, Football Manager is powered by the Unity engine, and it's bringing upgraded visuals, smoother volumetric animations, and a more dramatic matchday experience.

The addition of the Premier League license adds even more realism, with official kits, logos, and player photos integrated into the game. It makes match days feel and look authentic.

Is women’s football included?

Credit: Sports Interactive

Yes, women's football is being introduced in Football Manager 26 for the first time. It will be fully integrated into the current world and will be supported by a sizable database and licensed tournaments. This move creates one football universe for players to explore.

How has the interface changed?

There is no longer a sidebar, as it has been replaced by a new top navigation bar that includes sections like Portal, Squad, Recruitment, Match Day, Club, and Career. While features like bookmarks and an enhanced search function, intended to make managing easier, the modular, title-based design appears more contemporary.

Also, managers won't have to start from scratch. This is because FM 26 supports save game compatibility with FM 23 and FM 24.

How much will FM 26 cost?

The game is priced at £49.99/ $59,99, but early buyers can receive a 10% discount if they pre-order the game on PC/Mac from SEGA-approved retailers. This will drop the price to a whopping £44.99/53,99.

Previous purchasers will also receive Advanced Access two weeks before release, and their progress will be carried over to launch.