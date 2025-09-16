While there are still a few days until the FC 26 launch, the game's trophy list has already been revealed, which is great news for players who aim to platinum the new entry in the EA FC franchise.
There are 43 trophies or achievements in FC 26, a number that is very similar to that of its predecessors, that you need to collect to earn the platinum trophy. These trophies are spread across the multiple online and offline modes that the game offers. So you will need to play other modes than just Ultimate Team.
So, without further ado, let's find out how to collect all the FC 26 trophies.
How to Unlock all Trophies in FC 26
As mentioned above, FC 26 has 43 trophies or achievements, with 28 bronze, 12 silver, and 3 gold. Collecting all of them will earn players the platinum trophy on PlayStation and the 100% completion achievement on Xbox, which is worth 1000 Gamerscore.
Here are all the trophies in FC 26, and what you need to do to earn each one:
Trophie
How to Unlock
Bring It On (Bronze)
Play and win a match on Legendary difficulty with Competitor mode turned on during any offline mode.
Very Particular Set of Skills (Bronze)
Unlock and equip a Specialization with an Archetype
Shop 'Til You Drop (Bronze)
Purchase any Archetype content-gated item from the store
In a Rush (Bronze)
Improve your Rush Rank in Clubs
Football Friend (Bronze)
Participate in a Clubs Rush Live Event with one or more friends
We're Going Up (Bronze)
Earn a Clubs League Promotion with your Club
Dead-ball Specialist (Bronze)
Score a goal from a Free Kick
Intuition and Execution (Bronze)
Win a penalty shoot-out without missing
Power Shot (Bronze)
Score a goal using the Power Shot mechanic
Masterplan (Bronze)
Get hired for a job you've added to the Watchlist
Surgical Aim (Bronze)
Complete 25 Precision Passes
Bullseye (Bronze)
Score a goal using Precision Shooting
Tactical Mastermind (Bronze)
Create, customize and name your own Tactic
Collect Them All (Bronze)
Unlock 3 Archetypes
Authenticity (Bronze)
Play a match with the Authentic Gameplay Type selected in Kick Off, Tournaments or in Career Mode.
First of Many (Bronze)
Win your first Clubs League Match
Bounty Buster (Bronze)
Successfully complete a Bounty in UT Division Rivals
One Season, wonderful! (Bronze)
Fully complete and unlock all levels in a Season Pass
Football is Everything (Bronze)
Play a Women's International football match
Best of Five (Bronze)
Play 5 H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off
Event Explorer (Bronze)
Play in an Event in Football Ultimate Team
Squad Builder Extraordinaire (Bronze)
Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in Football Ultimate Team
Challenge Accepted (Bronze)
Successfully complete your first Challenge
Makeover Maestro (Bronze)
Successfully complete a Cosmetic Evolution in Football Ultimate Team
Expect the Unexpected (Bronze)
Navigate the unknown
Tactical Designer (Bronze)
Create your own custom Tactic in Football Ultimate Team
Full Chemistry Charge (Bronze)
Build a squad with 33 Chemistry Points in Football Ultimate Team. Excludes Concept Players and SBCs
Champion’s Debut (Bronze)
Play in a Champions Event in Football Ultimate Team
Legend on the Pitch (Silver)
Field 3 ICONs or Heroes in the same match
Treble Glory (Silver)
Win a Treble
Top of the Pyramid (Silver)
Reach the Elite Division with your Club in a Clubs League Season
Campeones (Silver)
Finish as the Champion of your Clubs Playoff table
European Glory (Silver)
Win the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Women's Champions League in Player or Manager Career
All Aboard the Premium Track! (Silver)
Fully complete and unlock all levels in the Premium Pass
KO Kings (Silver)
Win a Clubs Rush Live Event
PlayStyles+ (Silver)
Score a goal with an active PlayStyle+
Clean Sheet (Silver)
Get a clean sheet while playing Be-A-Goalkeeper in Career Mode or in Clubs
Defensive Dynamo (Silver)
Keep 10 clean sheets in UT Squad Battles
Final Evolutionary Stage (Silver)
Complete an Evolution and claim the upgrades in UT
Gold Standard (Silver)
Reach Gold level with an Archetype
Tactical Sync (Gold)
Field a starting XI with all the players having a Player Role ++
Mythic Milestone (Gold)
Reach 200 Club appearances with a player in Football Ultimate Team
European Legend (Gold)
Win the UEFA Champions League Final
Accolade Collector (Platinum)
Unlock all other trophies
Collecting all of these trophies is expected to take between 50-60 hours, and with a few of them being quite challenging, that time can easily go up, especially if you are new to sports games. We suggest you either start with the bronze trophies or focus on collecting all the trophies in one mode, such as Career mode, and then move on to the next.
Best of luck in your trophy hunt!
