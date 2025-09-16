While there are still a few days until the FC 26 launch, the game's trophy list has already been revealed, which is great news for players who aim to platinum the new entry in the EA FC franchise.

There are 43 trophies or achievements in FC 26, a number that is very similar to that of its predecessors, that you need to collect to earn the platinum trophy. These trophies are spread across the multiple online and offline modes that the game offers. So you will need to play other modes than just Ultimate Team.

So, without further ado, let's find out how to collect all the FC 26 trophies.

How to Unlock all Trophies in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

As mentioned above, FC 26 has 43 trophies or achievements, with 28 bronze, 12 silver, and 3 gold. Collecting all of them will earn players the platinum trophy on PlayStation and the 100% completion achievement on Xbox, which is worth 1000 Gamerscore.

Here are all the trophies in FC 26, and what you need to do to earn each one:

Trophie How to Unlock Bring It On (Bronze) Play and win a match on Legendary difficulty with Competitor mode turned on during any offline mode. Very Particular Set of Skills (Bronze) Unlock and equip a Specialization with an Archetype Shop 'Til You Drop (Bronze) Purchase any Archetype content-gated item from the store In a Rush (Bronze) Improve your Rush Rank in Clubs Football Friend (Bronze) Participate in a Clubs Rush Live Event with one or more friends We're Going Up (Bronze) Earn a Clubs League Promotion with your Club Dead-ball Specialist (Bronze) Score a goal from a Free Kick Intuition and Execution (Bronze) Win a penalty shoot-out without missing Power Shot (Bronze) Score a goal using the Power Shot mechanic Masterplan (Bronze) Get hired for a job you've added to the Watchlist Surgical Aim (Bronze) Complete 25 Precision Passes Bullseye (Bronze) Score a goal using Precision Shooting Tactical Mastermind (Bronze) Create, customize and name your own Tactic Collect Them All (Bronze) Unlock 3 Archetypes Authenticity (Bronze) Play a match with the Authentic Gameplay Type selected in Kick Off, Tournaments or in Career Mode. First of Many (Bronze) Win your first Clubs League Match Bounty Buster (Bronze) Successfully complete a Bounty in UT Division Rivals One Season, wonderful! (Bronze) Fully complete and unlock all levels in a Season Pass Football is Everything (Bronze) Play a Women's International football match Best of Five (Bronze) Play 5 H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off Event Explorer (Bronze) Play in an Event in Football Ultimate Team Squad Builder Extraordinaire (Bronze) Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in Football Ultimate Team Challenge Accepted (Bronze) Successfully complete your first Challenge Makeover Maestro (Bronze) Successfully complete a Cosmetic Evolution in Football Ultimate Team Expect the Unexpected (Bronze) Navigate the unknown Tactical Designer (Bronze) Create your own custom Tactic in Football Ultimate Team Full Chemistry Charge (Bronze) Build a squad with 33 Chemistry Points in Football Ultimate Team. Excludes Concept Players and SBCs Champion’s Debut (Bronze) Play in a Champions Event in Football Ultimate Team Legend on the Pitch (Silver) Field 3 ICONs or Heroes in the same match Treble Glory (Silver) Win a Treble Top of the Pyramid (Silver) Reach the Elite Division with your Club in a Clubs League Season Campeones (Silver) Finish as the Champion of your Clubs Playoff table European Glory (Silver) Win the UEFA Champions League or the UEFA Women's Champions League in Player or Manager Career All Aboard the Premium Track! (Silver) Fully complete and unlock all levels in the Premium Pass KO Kings (Silver) Win a Clubs Rush Live Event PlayStyles+ (Silver) Score a goal with an active PlayStyle+ Clean Sheet (Silver) Get a clean sheet while playing Be-A-Goalkeeper in Career Mode or in Clubs Defensive Dynamo (Silver) Keep 10 clean sheets in UT Squad Battles Final Evolutionary Stage (Silver) Complete an Evolution and claim the upgrades in UT Gold Standard (Silver) Reach Gold level with an Archetype Tactical Sync (Gold) Field a starting XI with all the players having a Player Role ++ Mythic Milestone (Gold) Reach 200 Club appearances with a player in Football Ultimate Team European Legend (Gold) Win the UEFA Champions League Final Accolade Collector (Platinum) Unlock all other trophies

Collecting all of these trophies is expected to take between 50-60 hours, and with a few of them being quite challenging, that time can easily go up, especially if you are new to sports games. We suggest you either start with the bronze trophies or focus on collecting all the trophies in one mode, such as Career mode, and then move on to the next.

Best of luck in your trophy hunt!