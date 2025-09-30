Another gameweek has gone by, which means a new FC 26 TOTW squad is coming to Ultimate Team, hopefully bringing some fantastic cards.

There were plenty of phenomenal performances this past gameweek, with records being broken, memories created, and a lot of high-end football matches being played. Unfortunately, not everyone will make it to TOTW 3, but we have a good idea of who might.

FC 26 TOTW 3 Predictions

Credit: EA Sports

As usual, EA Sports will pick the best players of the last gameweek to feature in TOTW 3. However, just like it happened last week and will continue to happen in the future, a few players were snubbed.

Harry Kane was the most obvious one, and unfortunately, I don't expect this week to be any different. While the prolific English scorer became the fastest player to reach 100 goals in Europe's top 5 leagues, EA Sports is not going to give him two informs out of three possible.

However, other world-class players will replace Kane to make what will likely be the best FC 26 TOTW promo squad yet. While it's hard to predict who is in and who is out, especially after a week with so many fantastic performances, we have a solid guess about who will be the FC 26 TOTW 3 stars.

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) - 2 Goals

Atletico Madrid's victory against Real Madrid, in one of the biggest derbies in the world, was a historic one. The Colchoneros defeated their nemesis -2, handing them their first loss of the season, which allowed Barcelona to climb to the top of the La Liga table.

Julian Alvarez's performance was nothing short of amazing, with two goals that helped Atletico Madrid take a comfortable lead. The Argentinian was causing Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen all kinds of problems, and once again proved he is tailored for the big games.

Igor Thiago (Brentford) - 2 Goals

He came, he saw, and he conquered; that's the best way to describe Igor Thiago's start to his Brentford journey. With two impressive goals, the Brazilian was the key piece to Brentford's 3-1 win over Manchester United, ending the Bees' three-game winless streak in the Premier League.

Two goals, plus the man of the match award, should be more than enough to earn him a starting place in TOTW 3.

Joelinton (Newcastle) - 2 Goals

With cup games now also counting for TOTW, Joelinton's brace against Bradford in Newcastle's 4-1 win puts him in pole position for the starting midfield place in TOTW 3.

In a game where the Magpies controlled, as expected, Joelinton was the standout player, dominating the midfield and dictating the pace of the game, while also showing up in dangerous attacking positions.

Messi (Inter Miami) - 2 Goals and 1 Assist

At 38 years old, Messi continues to do Messi things, as the Argentinian, who many consider the greatest player in history, scored two goals and noted one assist in Inter Miami's 4-0 demolition of New York City FC.

EA Sports already snubbed him from the TOTW 2 promo squad, so I would be shocked if the Argentinian GOAT doesn't feature in TOTW 3, as a starter. Messi's inform card should have fantastic attributes, and will likely become a meta card, if EA doesn't decide to throw us a curveball, that is.

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich) - 3 Assists

Georgia Stanway's dominant start to the season continues, with the Bayern Munich midfield superstar notching three assists in a 4-0 win versus Freiburg. Bayern Munich now has 9 goals scored and none conceded in four games of the Frauen-Bundesliga, and Georgia Stanway has their impressions all over that tremendous start for the Bavarians.

While the Bayern star already featured in FC 26 TOTW 1, with such an amazing performance, it's going to be hard for EA Sports to justify not including them in the team.

TOTW 3 Honourable Mentions

The five players above are the ones I'm almost certain will feature in TOTW 5. However, there are a couple of other names that will likely be included, such as Rafa, Sean Longstaff, Cucho Hernández, Armand Laurienté, Valentín Castellanos, and Danny Welbeck.