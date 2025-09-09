FC 26 is almost here, and the reveal of the player ratings once again put the spotlight on the women's game. Barcelona holds the top spots, with five players in the top 10, a good representation of the number of world-class players the Culés have.

Arsenal and Lyon are also featured prominently in the list, reflecting the rising competitiveness across Europe, with Arsenal's last Women's Champions League win versus Barcelona being the best example of that.

So, let's take a look at the top 10 women's player ratings in FC 26.

Top 10 Women’s Players in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Here are the top ten women’s players in FC 26:

Alexia Putellas – 91 (CM, Barcelona)

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner sees her rating go from 90 to 91, marking a return to the top. With her vision (90 passing) and dribbling (91), Putellas is a creative force in midfield. Putellas is still one of the most well-rounded players in the game, making her an automatic pick for Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Aitana Bonmatí – 91 (CM, Barcelona)

Last year's highest-rated women's player remains at 91. Bonmatí remains among the best because of her ability to control play through passing (86) and dribbling (91). She is considered by many to be one of the most complete midfielders in football.

Caroline Graham Hansen – 90 (RW, Barcelona)

Norway's superstar winger maintains their 90 rating, thanks to the combination of pace (89), dribbling (90), and end product. After another standout season for Barcelona, Hansen will once again be a headache for defenders.

Alessia Russo – 89 (ST, Arsenal)

England's star striker rises to 89 and is the highest-rated Women's Super League player. Russo is coming off a fantastic season, where they won the Golden Boot, the Women's Champions League, and managed to bring football home, playing a key role in England's UEFA Women's Euro 2025 trophy home to England.

Russo is a top-tier Striker card thanks to its combination of physicality and sharpshooting (88). They are a must-have card for WSL fans.

Mariona Caldentey – 89 (CM, Arsenal)

The Spanish playmaker, who jumped from 84 to 89 rating, was essential to Arsenal's Champions League victory. With their exceptional dribbling (90) and passing (86), Caldentey has emerged as one of the game's top attacking midfielders.

Patricia Guijarro – 89 (CDM, Barcelona)

Patricia Guijarro continues their meteoric rise, now having an 89 OVR and earning the title of the highest-rated defensive midfielder in FC 26. With defensive solidity (86) and strong attributes across the board, they are one of the most dependable midfielders available.

Khadija “Bunny” Shaw – 89 (ST, Manchester City)

Shaw has rapidly risen from 86 to become one of the most feared strikers in women's football. Their shooting (89) and physicality (85) combine to make the Manchester City star a dominant number nine. They are also among the most thrilling attacking choices in Ultimate Team.

Mapi León – 89 (CB, Barcelona)

Barcelona's defensive leader remains the best-rated center back in the women's game. León shows consistency and composure at the back with 90 defensive and 82 physicality ratings. They are an essential component of any team that wants defensive strength.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto – 88 (ST, Lyon)

Katoto maintains their 88 rating and brings lethal finishing (87 shooting) to any lineup. They will be a sight to behold in real life as well as in FC 26 Career Mode after their move to Lyon.

Kadidiatou Diani – 88 (RW, Lyon)

Lastly, we have Diani, one of the fastest players in the women's game. They are a continuous threat on the wing and ideally suited for counterattacking setups thanks to their lightning-fast speed (92) and sharp dribbling (88).