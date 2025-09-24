The first promo for FC 26 is on the horizon, as the Cornerstone promo is bound to arrive at Ultimate Team soon and brings with it plenty of tremendous cards, as leaks have recently revealed.

This promo is focused on star players that fans can build their squads around. It includes veterans, talented up-and-coming players, and star players who are at the prime of their careers. Cornerstone cards can receive attribute boosts and new PlayStyles. They have permanent 2+ club chemistry links, making them easy to slot into any team and to build around.

But what players are coming in this promo, you might be asking. Well, you can find the answer below.

FC 26 Cornerstone Promo Players

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

According to reliable leaks, which have recently also revealed the TOTW 2 cards, the Cornerstone promo will feature the following players:

Valverde (89 OVR)

Cole Palmer (88 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

Reijnders (87 OVR)

Nico Williams (87 OVR)

Luis Diaz (86 OVR)

Renard (86 OVR)

Oyarzabal (86 OVR)

Kudus (86 OVR) - SBC

Yates (85 OVR)

Tolisso (85 OVR)

Tilman (85 OVR)

O'Sullivan (85 OVR)

Orsolini (85 OVR)

Mancini (85 OVR)

Di Lorenzo (85 OVR)

Karl (84 OVR)

Guzan (84 OVR)

Saadane (83 OVR)

Lauri (83 OVR)

Chara (83 OVR)



Valverde and Cole Palmer headline the first promo of FC 26, with both cards expected to have incredible attributes, which, as mentioned above, can receive upgrades. These aren't the only cards in the promo, as more are expected to be revealed by leaks soon, especially cards coming via SBCs.

All of the cards in the promo will be meta at least for a few weeks, and with all top five leagues expected to have a player in the Cornerstone promo, they can actually be great cards to build your starting squad around. The permanent 2+ club chemistry makes it easier to find good links, which can be hard at the start of the game.

If you are thinking about building a hybrid team, then these cards are fantastic because of the chemistry boost. A lot of times, reaching full chemistry can be very tricky when using a hybrid team, forcing you to sacrifice better players for the ones that offer more chemistry.

The Cornerstone players can be a good solution for this problem, so make sure to consider them when building an Ultimate Team squad, even if it isn't your starting squad. There is no information regarding the prices of these cards, but we don't expect them to be cheap, given their great attributes, boosts, and the other perks they offer.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it if you want to know all the Cornerstone promo players.