With FC 26 putting a renewed emphasis on meaningful stats, exciting new PlayStyles, and improved player development, finding the next great wonderkid is more important than ever.
Finding talented young forwards, midfielders, defenders, and even goalkeepers early is essential for long-term success, whether you are aiming to advance through the ranks with a Road to Glory save or create a dynasty at a Champions League club.
Top teams throughout the world, like Real Madrid with Endrick, Manchester City with James Trafford, Club Brugge with Alejandro Granados, or Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Ben Hawighorst, are snatching up young and incredibly talented players at outrageous prices. You must behave wisely in the transfer market if you want to stay ahead of the curve.
Continue with our guide, as we have compiled a list of the top wonderkids in FC 26, across all positions and price points. These players have the capacity to become elite at their respective positions.
Best FC 26 Wonderkids
To be considered a wonderkid in FC 26, players can be 22 years old maximum, and need to have a lot of potential, meaning they can reach a significantly high rating compared to their starting rating. The best of the best will be around the 90' ratings, with almost all having more than 80 OVR.
These players not only can reach high ratings, but they can do it in a very fast way, while still being a valuable piece to most teams in the game as they develop. They are the type of players you build a team around, serving as the foundations for the present and the future of your team.
Without further ado, here are the best FC 26 wonderkids.
FC 26 Goalkeeper Wonderkids
Name
Team
Age
Overall
Potential
Value
Konstantinos Tzolakis
Olympiacos
22
79
86
£26.2m
Guillaume Restes
Toulouse
20
78
86
£22.8m
James Trafford
Man City
22
76
84
£12.5m
Dennis Seimen
Paderborn (Stuttgart)
19
66
84
£1.7m
Noah Atubolu
Freiburg
23
77
83
£11.6m
Maarten Vandevoordt
RB Leipzig
23
76
86
£12.5m
Antonin Kinsky
Spurs
22
75
81
£6.5m
Zion Suzuki
Parma
23
74
82
£6.9
Jonas Urbig
Bayern
22
74
84
£6.9m
Tobe Leysen
OH Leuven
23
73
80
£4.3m
FC 26 CBs Wonderkids
Name
Team
Age
Overall
Potential
Value
Giorgio Scalvini
Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta)
21
77
86
£18.9m
Ousmane Diomande
Sporting
21
80
87
£34.4m
Cristhian Mosquera
Arsenal
21
77
85
£18.9m
Jorrel Hato
Chelsea
19
78
89
£24.9m
Abdukodir Khusanov
Man City
21
77
85
£18.9
Antonio Silva
Benfica
21
78
86
£25.4m
Bright Arrey-Mibbi
Braga
22
71
81
£3.4m
Nnamdi Collins
Frankfurt
21
74
84
£7.7m
Leopold Querfeld
Union Berlin
21
75
85
£10.3m
Christian Mawissa
Monaco
20
75
84
£9.9m
FC 26 LBs and RBs Wonderkids
Name
Team
Age
Position
Overall
Potential
Value
Lewis Hall
Newcastle
21
LB
80
86
£26.2m
Arnau Martinez
Girona
22
RB
79
84
£21.5m
Fresneda
Sporting
20
RB/LB
74
82
£7.7m
El Hadji Malick Diouf
West Ham
20
LB
75
82
£9m
Tom Rothe
Union Berlin
20
LB
74
81
£6.9m
Juanlu Sanchez
Sevilla
22
RB
75
83
£10.3m
Givairo Read
Feyernoord
19
RB
75
88
£11.2m
Kassoum Ouattara
Monaco
20
LB
72
80
£4.2m
Martim Fernandes
Porto
19
RB
75
85
£9.9m
Joaquin Seys
Club Brugge
20
RB/LB
72
86
£6m
FC 26 CDMs Wonderkids
Name
Team
Age
Overall
Potential
Value
Warren Zaire-Emery
PSG
19
80
87
£35.3m
Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United
20
77
85
£19.8
Carlos Baleba
Brighton
21
81
87
£32.7m
Pablo Barrios
Atletico Madrid
22
82
87
£40m
Javi Guerra
Valencia
22
77
86
£20.2m
Hugo Larsson
Frankfurt
21
78
87
£27.1m
Archie Gray
Spurs
19
75
86
£9.9m
Aleksandar Pavlovic
Bayern
21
79
87
£31.8m
Dario Essugo
Chelsea
20
75
85
£9.9m
Christian Ordonez
Parma
21
72
83
£4.1m
FC 26 CAMs Wonderkids
Name
Team
Age
Overall
Potential
Value
Arda Guler
Real Madrid
20
81
89
£48.6m
Hakon Haraldsson
Lille
22
78
84
£19.4m
Oscar Gloukh
Ajax
21
76
85
£14.6m
Brajan Gruda
Brighton
21
74
84
£8.2m
Alex Scott
Bournemouth
22
74
83
£8.2m
Can Uzun
Frankfurt
19
74
83
£7.7m
Mario Stroeykens
Anderlecht
20
74
86
£8.6m
Gianluca Prestianni
Benfica
19
71
83
£3.8m
Franco Mastantuono
Real Madrid
18
77
88
£18.9m
Simone Pafundi
Sampdoria (Udinese)
19
68
84
£2.7m
FC 26 Wingers Wonderkids
Name
Team
Age
Position
Overall
Potential
Value
Alberto Moleiro
Villareal
21
LW
79
86
£30.5m
Matias Soule
Roma
22
RM
78
85
£24.5m
Abdul Fatawu
Leicester
21
RW
76
83
£12.9m
Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
21
LW
78
85
£24.1m
Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
18
RW
76
87
£13.8m
Giannis Konstantelias
POAK
22
RW
77
84
£18.5m
Wilfried Gnonto
Leeds United
21
RW
74
83
£8.2m
Yankuba Minteh
Brighton
21
RW
77
85
£19.8m
Jean-Matteo Bahoya
Frankfurt
20
LW
75
86
£10.8m
Wilson Odobert
Spurs
20
LW/RW
75
83
£10.8m
FC 26 Striker Wonderkids
Name
Team
Age
Overall
Potential
Value
Emanuel Emegha
Strasbourg
22
78
83
£18.9m
Youssoufa Moukoko
FC Kobenhavn
20
73
80
£5.2m
Endrick
Real Madrid
19
77
91
£21.1m
Marcos Leonardo
Al Hilal
22
79
85
£24.5m
Samu
Porto
21
79
86
£31m
Lucas Stassin
Saint Etienne
20
75
83
£10.8m
Kaua Elias
Shakhtar
19
71
83
£3.9m
Jhon Duran
Fenerbahce
21
79
86
£31m
Karim Konate
RB Salzburg
21
72
85
£5.2m
Giuliano Simeone
Atletico Madrid
22
81
86
£34m
