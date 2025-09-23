With FC 26 putting a renewed emphasis on meaningful stats, exciting new PlayStyles, and improved player development, finding the next great wonderkid is more important than ever.

Finding talented young forwards, midfielders, defenders, and even goalkeepers early is essential for long-term success, whether you are aiming to advance through the ranks with a Road to Glory save or create a dynasty at a Champions League club.

Top teams throughout the world, like Real Madrid with Endrick, Manchester City with James Trafford, Club Brugge with Alejandro Granados, or Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Ben Hawighorst, are snatching up young and incredibly talented players at outrageous prices. You must behave wisely in the transfer market if you want to stay ahead of the curve.

Continue with our guide, as we have compiled a list of the top wonderkids in FC 26, across all positions and price points. These players have the capacity to become elite at their respective positions.

Best FC 26 Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

To be considered a wonderkid in FC 26, players can be 22 years old maximum, and need to have a lot of potential, meaning they can reach a significantly high rating compared to their starting rating. The best of the best will be around the 90' ratings, with almost all having more than 80 OVR.

These players not only can reach high ratings, but they can do it in a very fast way, while still being a valuable piece to most teams in the game as they develop. They are the type of players you build a team around, serving as the foundations for the present and the future of your team.

Without further ado, here are the best FC 26 wonderkids.

FC 26 Goalkeeper Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

Name Team Age Overall Potential Value Konstantinos Tzolakis Olympiacos 22 79 86 £26.2m Guillaume Restes Toulouse 20 78 86 £22.8m James Trafford Man City 22 76 84 £12.5m Dennis Seimen Paderborn (Stuttgart) 19 66 84 £1.7m Noah Atubolu Freiburg 23 77 83 £11.6m Maarten Vandevoordt RB Leipzig 23 76 86 £12.5m Antonin Kinsky Spurs 22 75 81 £6.5m Zion Suzuki Parma 23 74 82 £6.9 Jonas Urbig Bayern 22 74 84 £6.9m Tobe Leysen OH Leuven 23 73 80 £4.3m Showing 1-10 of 17 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

FC 26 CBs Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

Name Team Age Overall Potential Value Giorgio Scalvini Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta) 21 77 86 £18.9m Ousmane Diomande Sporting 21 80 87 £34.4m Cristhian Mosquera Arsenal 21 77 85 £18.9m Jorrel Hato Chelsea 19 78 89 £24.9m Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 21 77 85 £18.9 Antonio Silva Benfica 21 78 86 £25.4m Bright Arrey-Mibbi Braga 22 71 81 £3.4m Nnamdi Collins Frankfurt 21 74 84 £7.7m Leopold Querfeld Union Berlin 21 75 85 £10.3m Christian Mawissa Monaco 20 75 84 £9.9m Showing 1-10 of 20 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

FC 26 LBs and RBs Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

Name Team Age Position Overall Potential Value Lewis Hall Newcastle 21 LB 80 86 £26.2m Arnau Martinez Girona 22 RB 79 84 £21.5m Fresneda Sporting 20 RB/LB 74 82 £7.7m El Hadji Malick Diouf West Ham 20 LB 75 82 £9m Tom Rothe Union Berlin 20 LB 74 81 £6.9m Juanlu Sanchez Sevilla 22 RB 75 83 £10.3m Givairo Read Feyernoord 19 RB 75 88 £11.2m Kassoum Ouattara Monaco 20 LB 72 80 £4.2m Martim Fernandes Porto 19 RB 75 85 £9.9m Joaquin Seys Club Brugge 20 RB/LB 72 86 £6m Showing 1-10 of 15 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

FC 26 CDMs Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

Name Team Age Overall Potential Value Warren Zaire-Emery PSG 19 80 87 £35.3m Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 20 77 85 £19.8 Carlos Baleba Brighton 21 81 87 £32.7m Pablo Barrios Atletico Madrid 22 82 87 £40m Javi Guerra Valencia 22 77 86 £20.2m Hugo Larsson Frankfurt 21 78 87 £27.1m Archie Gray Spurs 19 75 86 £9.9m Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern 21 79 87 £31.8m Dario Essugo Chelsea 20 75 85 £9.9m Christian Ordonez Parma 21 72 83 £4.1m Showing 1-10 of 18 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

FC 26 CAMs Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

Name Team Age Overall Potential Value Arda Guler Real Madrid 20 81 89 £48.6m Hakon Haraldsson Lille 22 78 84 £19.4m Oscar Gloukh Ajax 21 76 85 £14.6m Brajan Gruda Brighton 21 74 84 £8.2m Alex Scott Bournemouth 22 74 83 £8.2m Can Uzun Frankfurt 19 74 83 £7.7m Mario Stroeykens Anderlecht 20 74 86 £8.6m Gianluca Prestianni Benfica 19 71 83 £3.8m Franco Mastantuono Real Madrid 18 77 88 £18.9m Simone Pafundi Sampdoria (Udinese) 19 68 84 £2.7m Showing 1-10 of 15 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

FC 26 Wingers Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

Name Team Age Position Overall Potential Value Alberto Moleiro Villareal 21 LW 79 86 £30.5m Matias Soule Roma 22 RM 78 85 £24.5m Abdul Fatawu Leicester 21 RW 76 83 £12.9m Jamie Gittens Chelsea 21 LW 78 85 £24.1m Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 18 RW 76 87 £13.8m Giannis Konstantelias POAK 22 RW 77 84 £18.5m Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United 21 RW 74 83 £8.2m Yankuba Minteh Brighton 21 RW 77 85 £19.8m Jean-Matteo Bahoya Frankfurt 20 LW 75 86 £10.8m Wilson Odobert Spurs 20 LW/RW 75 83 £10.8m Showing 1-10 of 27 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

< Prev

1

2

3

> Next

» Last

FC 26 Striker Wonderkids

Credit: EA Sports

Name Team Age Overall Potential Value Emanuel Emegha Strasbourg 22 78 83 £18.9m Youssoufa Moukoko FC Kobenhavn 20 73 80 £5.2m Endrick Real Madrid 19 77 91 £21.1m Marcos Leonardo Al Hilal 22 79 85 £24.5m Samu Porto 21 79 86 £31m Lucas Stassin Saint Etienne 20 75 83 £10.8m Kaua Elias Shakhtar 19 71 83 £3.9m Jhon Duran Fenerbahce 21 79 86 £31m Karim Konate RB Salzburg 21 72 85 £5.2m Giuliano Simeone Atletico Madrid 22 81 86 £34m Showing 1-10 of 19 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last