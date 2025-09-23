As the worldwide release of EA FC 26 gets near, players are getting up to lead their favorite clubs to glory. While Ultimate Team dominates much of the conversation, Career Mode continues to be a deeply rewarding experience, especially when you take on a Road to Glory (RTG) challenge.

Road to Glory is a self-imposed test of patience and skill: taking a smaller, overlooked, or fallen club and rebuilding it into a powerhouse capable of competing at the highest level. The tone of your save is established by the squad you choose; you want passion, history, and a distinctive tale.

Continue with our guide as we explore the best Road to Glory teams for Career Mode saves in FC 26.

Best Road to Glory Teams in FC 26 Career Mode

Credit: EA Sports

Here are five of the best Road to Glory teams in FC 26 that promise a memorable Career Mode journey:

1. Wrexham (EFL Championship – England)

Wrexham has become the face of Road to Glory saves over the past few years. The club’s journey from the National League to the EFL Championship has been nothing short of a fairytale, supported by Hollywood owners like Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Their tale has been popularized, and a fervent global fan base has been established thanks to the “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary.

Wrexham is only one division below the Premier League in FC 26. Your goal is very clear: get them promoted and make them a top-tier team that can compete with teams like Manchester City and Liverpool. Wrexham is one of the most enjoyable RTG teams to oversee because of their underdog storyline and genuine buzz.

2. Schalke 04 (2. Bundesliga – Germany)

Schalke 04 is the definition of a fallen giant. The team, which was formerly a Bundesliga mainstay and a Champions League regular, saw a decline brought on by mismanagement, financial struggles, and poor results, which dropped them to the 2 Bundesliga.

Your immediate task will be simple but difficult: return to the Bundesliga and repair Schalke’s once-dreaded reputation. In the long term, raising the Meisterschale and ending Bayern Munich’s dominance will be the true path to glory. For players who like making tough, significant saves, managing Schalke means reviving not only a team but also a legacy.

Credit: EA Sports

3. Como (Serie A – Italy)

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como, this club offers one of the most stylish yet demanding Road to Glory experiences in FC 26. With Thierry Henry involved at the board level, the club is starting to attract attention, but they are still a long way from becoming a household name in Italian football.

Como was just promoted to Serie A in FC 26. Your short-term objective will be avoiding relegation while taking on giants like Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan. If you can stabilize the club, the long-term goal is to transform it into a competitive force in Italian football. This is a pick for managers who like a touch of glamour with their grind.

4. Notts County (League Two – England)

If you want the purest underdog grind, Notts County is the team for you. As the oldest professional football club in the world, they boast deep history but have spent decades overshadowed by rivals like Nottingham Forest.

Following a lengthy ascent through League One, the Championship, and ultimately the Premier League, you will start your FC 26 save in EFL League Two. This is the ultimate test of patience, astute transfers, and youth growth; it’s not a sprint, but a marathon. If you’re a hardcore RTG player, guiding Notts County back to the top will be as rewarding as it gets.

5. AS Saint-Étienne (Ligue 1 – France)

Saint-Étienne is one of the most historic clubs in France, with 10 Ligue 1 titles, i.e., more than Paris Saint-Germain for much of the club’s history. However, they haven’t lifted the trophy since 1980, and in recent years they’ve fallen on hard times, even slipping into Ligue 2 in 2022.

After being promoted in 2024, AS Saint-Étienne returned to Ligue 1. The challenge now will be to establish them as a major force in French football. Tactical adaptability, discipline, squad construction, and astute scouting are necessary to defeat PSG and other contemporary Titans on a fraction of their budget. It’s an RTG save that blends tradition, prestige, and ambition.