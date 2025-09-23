If you ask a group of players what their favorite position in FC 26 Clubs is, most will probably say striker. After all, nothing in football is more impactful and addictive than scoring goals.

But what many people don’t realize is that building the perfect scorer isn’t easy. It calls for a carefully chosen combination of PlayStyles, Perks, and Archetypes in addition to the appropriate attributes.

To help you lead your club to glory and claim that coveted number 9 spot, we’ve broken down the best striker builds in FC 26 Clubs below.

The Best Striker Builds in EA FC 26 Clubs

Credit: EA Sports

The way that players construct their strikers has been totally altered by the introduction of archetypes in FC 26. Each archetype has particular advantages and disadvantages.

Finisher - Focused on mobility and finesse (think Mbappé).

Focused on mobility and finesse (think Mbappé). Target - Designed for taller players who dominate with athleticism and power (think Haaland or Zlatan).

Designed for taller players who dominate with athleticism and power (think Haaland or Zlatan). Magician - Perfect for those who want a creative, skill-heavy striker who can also act as a playmaker.

Below, we break down the three best striker builds in detail.

The Best Finisher Build

This is the best archetype for clinical strikers. The Finisher build offers access to First Touch+ and Low Driven Shot+ playstyle from the start. Fake to Real and 1v1 Master Perks further boost your finishing after fake shots against the keeper, and you will get access to them later on.

Build Overview:

Archetype: Finisher

Finisher Position: ST

ST Height: 5’8”–5’9”

5’8”–5’9” Weight: 167–174 lbs

167–174 lbs Specialization: First Time Finisher (boosts Shot Power, Balance, and Composure for first-time shots in the box)

First Time Finisher (boosts Shot Power, Balance, and Composure for first-time shots in the box) PlayStyles+:



Low Driven Shot+

First Touch+

PlayStyles:



Finesse Shot

Quick Step

Technical

Trickster (essential for Trickster Fake Shot)

Weak Foot: 5Star (reach at least 4Star ASAP)

5Star (reach at least 4Star ASAP) Skill Moves: 4Star+

4Star+ Vital Stats to Prioritize: Finishing, Shot Power, Long Shots, Volleys, Acceleration, Agility, Sprint Speed, Reactions, Ball Control, Dribbling, Stamina, Composure

The Best Target Build

Credit: EA Sports

The Target Build is very effective in FC 26, especially if your Club needs a striker capable of controlling the air and intimidating defenders. With this build, you will be lethal in set-piece scenarios and crosses because of the Power Shot+ and Precision Header+ PlayStyles.

Build Overview:

Archetype: Target

Target Position: ST

ST Height: 6’2”–6’3”

6’2”–6’3” Weight: 170–190 lbs

170–190 lbs Specialization: Acrobatic (boosts Composure, Dribbling, and Balance after receiving line-breaking passes)

Acrobatic (boosts Composure, Dribbling, and Balance after receiving line-breaking passes) PlayStyles+:



Power Shot+

Precision Header+

PlayStyles:



Low Driven Shot / Finesse Shot

Quick Step

Enforcer

Dead Ball

Weak Foot: 5Star (reach at least 4Star ASAP) Skill Moves: 4Star

5Star (reach at least 4Star ASAP) 4Star Vital Stats to Prioritize: Strength, Jumping, Heading Accuracy, Finishing, Shot Power, Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Stamina, Balance, Composure, Ball Control, Volleys

The Best Magician Build

The Magician Build transforms your striker into a hybrid playmaker, which is ideal for players who enjoy creating as much as they do scoring. With Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and First Touch+, you’ll be able to easily get past defenders, thread incisive passes, and finish clinically.

Build Overview:

Archetype: Magician

Magician Position: ST (flexible into False 9)

ST (flexible into False 9) Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 158 lbs

158 lbs Specialization: Magician+

Magician+ PlayStyles+:



Finesse Shot+

Technical+

First Touch+

PlayStyles:



Gamechanger

Technical

Incisive Pass

Inventive

Weak Foot: 4Star+

4Star+ Skill Moves: 4Star–5Star

4Star–5Star Vital Stats to Prioritize: Acceleration, Agility, Stamina, Dribbling, Ball Control, Vision, Short Passing, Finishing