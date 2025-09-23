If you ask a group of players what their favorite position in FC 26 Clubs is, most will probably say striker. After all, nothing in football is more impactful and addictive than scoring goals.
But what many people don’t realize is that building the perfect scorer isn’t easy. It calls for a carefully chosen combination of PlayStyles, Perks, and Archetypes in addition to the appropriate attributes.
To help you lead your club to glory and claim that coveted number 9 spot, we’ve broken down the best striker builds in FC 26 Clubs below.
The Best Striker Builds in EA FC 26 Clubs
The way that players construct their strikers has been totally altered by the introduction of archetypes in FC 26. Each archetype has particular advantages and disadvantages.
- Finisher - Focused on mobility and finesse (think Mbappé).
- Target - Designed for taller players who dominate with athleticism and power (think Haaland or Zlatan).
- Magician - Perfect for those who want a creative, skill-heavy striker who can also act as a playmaker.
Below, we break down the three best striker builds in detail.
The Best Finisher Build
This is the best archetype for clinical strikers. The Finisher build offers access to First Touch+ and Low Driven Shot+ playstyle from the start. Fake to Real and 1v1 Master Perks further boost your finishing after fake shots against the keeper, and you will get access to them later on.
Build Overview:
- Archetype: Finisher
- Position: ST
- Height: 5’8”–5’9”
- Weight: 167–174 lbs
- Specialization: First Time Finisher (boosts Shot Power, Balance, and Composure for first-time shots in the box)
- PlayStyles+:
- Low Driven Shot+
- First Touch+
- PlayStyles:
- Finesse Shot
- Quick Step
- Technical
- Trickster (essential for Trickster Fake Shot)
- Weak Foot: 5Star (reach at least 4Star ASAP)
- Skill Moves: 4Star+
- Vital Stats to Prioritize: Finishing, Shot Power, Long Shots, Volleys, Acceleration, Agility, Sprint Speed, Reactions, Ball Control, Dribbling, Stamina, Composure
The Best Target Build
The Target Build is very effective in FC 26, especially if your Club needs a striker capable of controlling the air and intimidating defenders. With this build, you will be lethal in set-piece scenarios and crosses because of the Power Shot+ and Precision Header+ PlayStyles.
Build Overview:
- Archetype: Target
- Position: ST
- Height: 6’2”–6’3”
- Weight: 170–190 lbs
- Specialization: Acrobatic (boosts Composure, Dribbling, and Balance after receiving line-breaking passes)
- PlayStyles+:
- Power Shot+
- Precision Header+
- PlayStyles:
- Low Driven Shot / Finesse Shot
- Quick Step
- Enforcer
- Dead Ball
- Weak Foot: 5Star (reach at least 4Star ASAP)Skill Moves: 4Star
- Vital Stats to Prioritize: Strength, Jumping, Heading Accuracy, Finishing, Shot Power, Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Stamina, Balance, Composure, Ball Control, Volleys
The Best Magician Build
The Magician Build transforms your striker into a hybrid playmaker, which is ideal for players who enjoy creating as much as they do scoring. With Finesse Shot+, Technical+, and First Touch+, you’ll be able to easily get past defenders, thread incisive passes, and finish clinically.
Build Overview:
- Archetype: Magician
- Position: ST (flexible into False 9)
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 158 lbs
- Specialization: Magician+
- PlayStyles+:
- Finesse Shot+
- Technical+
- First Touch+
- PlayStyles:
- Gamechanger
- Technical
- Incisive Pass
- Inventive
- Weak Foot: 4Star+
- Skill Moves: 4Star–5Star
- Vital Stats to Prioritize: Acceleration, Agility, Stamina, Dribbling, Ball Control, Vision, Short Passing, Finishing
