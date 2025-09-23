Are you also searching for the perfect young and cheap players to transform your squad in FC 26? If yes, you’re at the right place.

Potential isn't the only thing that matters when it comes to the best young players in FC 26, as value for money is also very important. You want young players who can join your squad right away, add depth and maybe even start, and over the course of a few seasons become superstars. Then, you can choose to build around them or cash in, if you think that will give you a better chance to build a trophy-winning side.

In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best young and cheap players in FC 26, who are full of talent and have everything to become legends of the game.

The Best Young and Cheap Players in FC 26

FC 26 uses a large database of players, which means you can spend hours looking for bargains and talent. There is an excellent young talent pool in this year's game that can fulfill your needs, whether you’re searching for defenders, forwards, or midfielders.

Without further ado, here are the most talented and cheap young players in FC 26 Career Mode.

1 – Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United (77 OVR, €50M–€60M)

Mainoo has emerged as one of the most promising prospects in Manchester United's and English football's recent history. The 20-year-old CDM is calm, talented, and capable of dictating play. He is ideal for managers looking for an anchor for their midfield, as he is a ball-winning player who also contributes to build-up play.

While his price is a heavy one, even in today's market, he is an insanely talented player who will go straight into the starting eleven for most teams. He will provide an immediate upgrade to the squad while having the potential to become one of the best in the world at his position.

2 – Carlos Baleba – Brighton (81 OVR, €40M–€50M)

Baleba, a rising star in the Premier League, combines physicality with intelligence. At just 21, he is already a complete defensive midfielder who covers for mistakes higher up the pitch. This makes him a reliable engine for any team.

At just 20 years old, and being already a Premier League-ready player, Baleba is a bargain for 50 million, being a great value for money purchase for any club. Bale might just be the missing piece of your midfield.

3 – Arda Güler – Real Madrid (81 OVR, €40M–€50M)

The “next Özil” is living up to the hype. Güler may drift wide to the right wing or run your offense from central midfield, and with his great passing, vision, and dribbling skills, he can create many goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. The Turkish star is also calm and collected in front of the goal.

Guller is a very creative player, being the perfect addition for teams that need a spark in the midfield and desperately want someone to be the maestro of their offense.

4 – Endrick – Real Madrid (77 OVR, €30M–€40M)

Brazil’s golden boy, at just 19, brings pace, flair, and deadly finishing to the striker role. Even with his lower overall rating, he has extremely high potential and is a deadly option up front.

Endrick is a player you might be able to get for cheap, as he won't get a lot of game time. However, you will have to compete with many other top clubs that also want to secure the Brazilian services. If you can secure him, you have a top striker for the next 10+ years.

5 – Abdulkodir Khusanov – Manchester City (77 OVR, €30M–€40M)

Khusanov is a quick center back with aggression and stamina. He is perfect for highline defenses and provides much-needed depth for top-tier teams. His potential is off the charts, but convincing Manchester City to sell him can prove to be quite hard.

If you are looking for a player to build your backline around and someone who can turn into a leader of the squad for many years to come, then Khusanov is the perfect wonderkid to buy. He can immediately improve your defense and will quickly become an elite player at his position if given game time.

6 – Antonio Silva – Benfica (78 OVR, €30M)

Silva, who is tall, muscular, and technically gifted, is a rock at the back. He can easily fit into your starting 11 and is suited to ball-playing systems. He is one of the cheapest options on this list, and you might even be able to get him for under 30 million.

The Portuguese player is already quite experienced, having played many Champions League games, but still has a lot of undeveloped potential. If you can untap that potential, Silva can easily become a top-five center back in your save.

7 – Franco Mastantuono – Real Madrid (77 OVR, €30M–€40M)

At just 18, Mastantuono is already showing promise at Real Madrid. His dribbling and dead-ball skills make him a threat from anywhere in the attacking third. He can be a fantastic long-term investment, but Real Madrid isn't likely to sell him, at least not in the first season.

However, a loan deal for one year can be a great option to add a fantastic player to your squad, and Real Madrid is more likely to sell him in the second year of your save. So, unless you are willing to pay well above his transfer worth, this is the best chance you have at getting Mastantuono.

8 – James Trafford – Manchester City (76 OVR, €20M–€30M)

Trafford’s distribution and footwork as a goalkeeper are well known. He is a reasonably priced choice for teams in need of a good goalkeeper and is also available on a loan-to-buy basis.

Best Bargain Wonderkids

Player Club Age Position(s) OVR POT Value Jorthy Mokio Ajax 17 CDM, CM, LB, CB 70 89 £3.4M Marc Guiu Chelsea 20 ST 71 84 £4M Nelson Weiper FSV Mainz 05 20 ST, CAM, CM 70 84 £3.5M Rio Ngumoha Liverpool 16 LM, LW 68 88 £2.9M Christos Mouzakitis Olympiakos 18 CM, CAM 71 86 £3.9M Konstantinos Karetsas Genk 17 CAM, RW, CM 70 86 £1.4M Elias Baum Eintracht Frankfurt 19 RB, RM 72 84 £4.8M Yarek PSV 20 CB, LB 73 85 £6M Robin Risser RC Lens 20 GK 72 82 £4M Lucca Brughmans Genk 17 GK 59 82 £140K

Best Free Agents in FC 26 Career Mode

Player OVR Position Memphis Depay 81 ST Romain Saiss 79 CB Luis Malagón 79 GK Hakim Ziyech 78 RM Alexis Vega 78 LW Akram Afif 78 LM Krzysztof Piatek 78 ST Roberto Alvarado 78 RM Guilherme 77 CDM Alejano Zendejas 76 RM