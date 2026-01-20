Primary Subject: FC 26: Strike like Kylian Evolution

FC 26: Strike like Kylian Evolution Key Update: Top 5 player rankings for the Evolution.

Top 5 player rankings for the Evolution. Last Verified: January 20, 2026.

January 20, 2026. Quick Answer: Claudia Pina and Lionel Messi are the standout picks, giving them explosive pace to address their cards' natural lack of speed.

There are no players in world football right now quite as explosive as Kylian Mbappé. Strike like Kylian Evolution in FC 26 is a nod to the Frenchman’s blistering speed.

It gives eligible players a similar ability to burst past their opponents by adding Quick Step+ and a massive boost to the pace stat. The Evolution is an excellent opportunity to upgrade slow-footed strikers.

We have listed the five most standout players for Strike like Kylian Evolution below.

Best Players For Strike like Kylian Evolution in FC 26

The best FC 26 players for Strike like Kylian Evolution are:

Claudia Pina (Gold)

(Gold) Lionel Messi (Gold)

(Gold) Xavi Simons (UCL Primetime)

(UCL Primetime) Karim Benzema (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Edna Imade (Unbreakables)

The ideal players for the upgrade are those who otherwise have elite stats but lack a bit of pace. You can't find anyone more elite than Claudia Pina in FC 26. Her Gold card is in all-time nightmare territory, and now she will remain that way through the increasing power curve.

Like Pina, Lionel Messi also lacked pace. Being a high-profile player like no other, Messi was the best card in several past titles. The Argentinian has his animation and body type closely modeled in-game, which gives him a unique presence. It is one of the reasons why players like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will feel good to play despite their lack of stats.

Chemistry might be an issue for Inter Miami's talisman. You can solve it by having ICONs in your squad or by using cosmetic EVOs from promos that provide full chemistry.

Outside of using an out-and-out striker, you can also use Strike like Kylian on any other players who have ST as one of their alternative positions. Past Evolutions like Leading the Line, gave even CBs the ST position. If you used it on CBs back then, this is your moment.

Is Strike like Kylian Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

If you have any of our top picks, Strike like Kylian Evolution is worth the 50k coins. However, it is not an unmissable upgrade.

It is always best to wait as long as possible before committing to any EVO. More chain potential or better upgrades may pop in the coming days, especially during big promos like Team of the Year.

That's everything you need to know about the Strike Like Kylian Evolution in FC 26.