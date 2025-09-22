FC 26 is here, and while it’s packed with new features, there is still plenty of room to fine-tune the experience. That’s where realistic sliders come in. These allow you to adjust gameplay, speed, passing, shooting, defending, and AI behavior so every match feels like a real football simulation.
Whether you’re running a Road to Glory career mode or simply want offline matches to feel authentic, these sliders will help you achieve that balance between challenge and realism.
Why Do Sliders Matter in FC 26?
FC 26 allows you to choose between competitive and authentic gameplay types right out of the box. "Competitive" mimics the fast, online-focused experience, while "Authentic" slows things down and adds more realistic animations. It’s a step in the right direction; however, for true realism, you will still have to customize your own sliders.
Simply, think of sliders as the engine under the hood:
- Speed – How quickly players accelerate and move.
- Passing & Shooting – Accuracy, error, and speed of the ball.
- Defending & Positioning – How tight AI defenders mark and how compact your team stays.
- AI Behavior – How the CPU attacks, crosses, dribbles, and presses.
By modifying these, you can make sure the Sunderland vs. Manchester City match feels very different from Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.
Recommended FC 26 Realistic Sliders
Below are the values that many offline players are using to make FC 26 feel like real football. These are designed for Legendary or Ultimate difficulty, but can be adapted downward if needed.
Player Movement
Slider
User
CPU
Sprint Speed
36
36
Acceleration
45
45
Shooting
Slider
User
CPU
Shot Error
65
65
Shot Speed
47
46
Header Shot Error
20
20
Passing
Slider
User
CPU
Pass Error
65
45
Pass Speed
34
34
Header Pass Error
55
55
Injuries
Slider
Value
Frequency
70
Severity
30
Goalkeepers
Slider
User
CPU
Ability
65
65
Team Positioning
Slider
User
CPU
Marking
59
57
Run Frequency
27
30
Line Height
72
72
Line Length
28
28
Team Width
49
49
Full-Back Positioning
70
70
Ball Control
Slider
User
CPU
Power Bar
47
47
First Touch Error
90
90
Intercept Error
76
73
Deflection Error
99
99
Tackling
Slider
User
CPU
Tackle Assistance
43
52
AI Behavior
Slider
Value
Behavior Type
Tactical
Referee Strictness
Slider
Value
Strictness
Very Strict
Game Settings (Controller)
Setting
Value
Auto Shots
Off
Assisted Headers
Off
Through Pass Assistance
Manual
Other Pass Types
Semi
Auto Clearances
On
Analog Sprint
On
Match Length
8 mins
