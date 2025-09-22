FC 26 is here, and while it’s packed with new features, there is still plenty of room to fine-tune the experience. That’s where realistic sliders come in. These allow you to adjust gameplay, speed, passing, shooting, defending, and AI behavior so every match feels like a real football simulation.

Whether you’re running a Road to Glory career mode or simply want offline matches to feel authentic, these sliders will help you achieve that balance between challenge and realism.

Why Do Sliders Matter in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 allows you to choose between competitive and authentic gameplay types right out of the box. "Competitive" mimics the fast, online-focused experience, while "Authentic" slows things down and adds more realistic animations. It’s a step in the right direction; however, for true realism, you will still have to customize your own sliders.

Simply, think of sliders as the engine under the hood:

Speed – How quickly players accelerate and move.

– How quickly players accelerate and move. Passing & Shooting – Accuracy, error, and speed of the ball.

– Accuracy, error, and speed of the ball. Defending & Positioning – How tight AI defenders mark and how compact your team stays.

– How tight AI defenders mark and how compact your team stays. AI Behavior – How the CPU attacks, crosses, dribbles, and presses.

By modifying these, you can make sure the Sunderland vs. Manchester City match feels very different from Manchester City vs. Real Madrid.

Recommended FC 26 Realistic Sliders

Credit: EA Sports

Below are the values that many offline players are using to make FC 26 feel like real football. These are designed for Legendary or Ultimate difficulty, but can be adapted downward if needed.

Player Movement

Slider User CPU Sprint Speed 36 36 Acceleration 45 45

Shooting

Slider User CPU Shot Error 65 65 Shot Speed 47 46 Header Shot Error 20 20

Passing

Slider User CPU Pass Error 65 45 Pass Speed 34 34 Header Pass Error 55 55

Injuries

Slider Value Frequency 70 Severity 30

Goalkeepers

Slider User CPU Ability 65 65

Team Positioning

Slider User CPU Marking 59 57 Run Frequency 27 30 Line Height 72 72 Line Length 28 28 Team Width 49 49 Full-Back Positioning 70 70

Ball Control

Slider User CPU Power Bar 47 47 First Touch Error 90 90 Intercept Error 76 73 Deflection Error 99 99

Tackling

Slider User CPU Tackle Assistance 43 52

AI Behavior

Slider Value Behavior Type Tactical

Referee Strictness

Slider Value Strictness Very Strict

Game Settings (Controller)

Setting Value Auto Shots Off Assisted Headers Off Through Pass Assistance Manual Other Pass Types Semi Auto Clearances On Analog Sprint On Match Length 8 mins