Primary Subject: FC 26: Royal Winger Evolution

January 20, 2026. Quick Answer: The top candidates for this Evolution are Xavi Simons, Olivia Moultrie, and Lucas Paquetá. However, because of restrictive stat caps, this Evolution is currently not recommended.

Royal Winger in FC 26 is a proper wide midfielder's Evolution, providing decent pace and defensive numbers. A setup where a workhorse wide player overlaps with an attacking fullback isn't exactly the most meta way to play the game currently.

Still, if you want to try something different and need your RM and LM to match the role, Royal Winger provides the stats and PlayStyles to make it work.

Below are the best FC 26 players for the Royal Winger Evolution.

Best Player for Royal Winger Evolution in FC 26

The five most standout players for Royal Winger Evolution in FC 26 are:

Xavi Simons (UCL Primetime)

(UCL Primetime) Olivia Moultrie (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Lucas Paquetá (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Geovany Quenda (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Thunderstruck)

As we said before, tracking back with your wide players or wingers isn't the best way to play. With wingers on defensive duty, you run the risk of being trapped in your own half. Other option like the three-at-the-back formation, where RM/LM are most dynamic isn't meta, though you can make it work.

One other fact to consider is that pure attacking wingers are some of the best players in the game. There aren't many elite RM/LM players who can also defend, and the defensive boost provided by the upgrade won't be enough to bring your wide mids to fullback caliber.

All that puts Royal Winger Evolution in a weird spot. Attacking numbers aren't good to round off players with great defensive numbers. Neither are defensive numbers big enough to develop attacking ones into a more defensive role.

CM and CAM players who also have RM/LM positions then become the ideal candidates for the Evolution. You can also use it on attacking wingers who do not get Anticipate, as it'll be a total waste for an attacking role.

Is Royal Winger Evolution Worth Doing in FC 26?

No, Royal Winger Evolution is not worth doing in FC 26. The caps and upgrades are very restrictive, and the result will likely be an underwhelming card.

Even if you have an insane chain eligible, you're better off saving them for future upgrades. No Evolutions during the TOTY campaign has been an absolute belter. But the promo is far from finished, so there is still a possibility for better upgrades.

That's everything about the Royal Winger Evolution in FC 26.